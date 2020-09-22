Harness Ranks 47 on LinkedIn's 2020 Top Startups List in the United States

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harness , the platform for software delivery, today announced that the company ranked 47 on LinkedIn's 2020 Top Startups List in the United States. The list, an annual ranking of the top emerging startups to work for across the globe, is produced by the LinkedIn News team using a combination of proprietary platform data and editorial expertise. In the wake of COVID-19, the 2020 list reflects the current state of the economy and the world, showcasing emerging and resilient startups and how they're navigating the ever changing world of work.

"Building a company is as much about people as it is about product – attracting and retaining top talent is work that never stops," said Jyoti Bansal, CEO and co-founder of Harness. "Given the impact of COVID-19, we've recommitted ourselves to helping employees retain a healthy work-life balance, encouraging long-term work from home and implementing programs like TGIF, where all employees get a paid day off – on the third Friday of every month – to spend time with family, focus on mental health and unwind from work. Recognition on this list is such an important validator of the work we've done to make Harness a company that people want to be a part of, and I'm excited to watch this momentum carry into 2021 as we continue to grow and hire."

Harness' inclusion comes following a banner year for the company, with momentum including:

Reaching 400% Annual Recurring Revenue growth and 150% Net Revenue Retention in the previous fiscal year from existing customers like OpenBank, McAfee, Priceline, Kohl's and Ancestry.

Capturing its 250th customer logo.

12X Annual Recurring Revenue growth in international markets that include EMEA, ANZ and LATAM.

Since mid-2019, Harness' headcount has increased by nearly 200%, including key executive hires such as former Head of Platform at Zoom, Thiya Ramalingam, as SVP of Engineering, and former MapBox CFO John Bonney as Chief Financial Officer.

as Chief Financial Officer. Customer satisfaction (CSAT) scores of 92.5% and 95.1% for the past two quarters respectively.

In August, Harness acquired leading open-source player Drone.io, which entered the company into the open-source software community and established Harness as the first self-service CI/CD platform for cloud and container-native applications.

In June, Harness launched Continuous Efficiency (a cloud cost management tool), saving customers millions of dollars on their collective cloud bills.

About LinkedIn Top Startups

The Top Startups methodology is fueled by a combination of LinkedIn data and an editorial reporting lens. The list measures the behavior of over a half billion members on LinkedIn focused on four core areas: employment growth, engagement with the company and its current employees, job interest and attraction of top talent. While there were no changes to the methodology in 2020, LinkedIn used data stemming only from January through July of 2020 (rather than a 12-month lookback) to ensure that startups that are emerging and resilient in the era of COVID-19 were highlighted.

The LinkedIn Top Startups List is published annually in September. To view the full list, click here . For more information on Harness, visit harness.io.

About Harness

Based in San Francisco, Harness is the only cloud-native, end-to-end platform for complete software delivery, designed to provide a simple, safe and secure way for engineering and DevOps teams to release applications into production. Harness uses machine learning to detect the quality of deployments and automatically roll back failed ones, saving time and reducing the need for custom scripting and manual oversight. Harness customers include NCR, Kohl's, Discover Financial, Nationwide Insurance and McAfee. Follow Harness on Twitter or try Harness for free at harness.io.

Media Contact

Francesca DeAnda

Mission North for Harness

[email protected]

SOURCE Harness

Related Links

https://harness.io

