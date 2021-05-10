HarperCollins Christian Publishing wins five 2021 Christian Book Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HarperCollins Christian Publishing (HCCP) today congratulates its five 2021 Christian Book Award winners. These awards have been presented annually since 1978 by the Evangelical Christian Publishing Association (ECPA). In lieu of an in-person event, this year marked the second virtual awards ceremony, which took place on May 6, 2021, to recognize the best Christian products of the year in 12 categories.

The winning titles from HCCP are:

Audio – Suffer Strong written and narrated by Katherine and Jay Wolf produced by Gabe Wicks /HarperCollins Christian Publishing – (Zondervan)





written and narrated by produced by /HarperCollins Christian Publishing – (Zondervan) Bibles – NIV Study Bible Fully Revised Edition – (Zondervan)





– (Zondervan) Bible Reference Works – The New Testament in its World: An Introduction to the History, Literature and Theology of the First Christians written by N.T. Wright and Michael Bird – (Zondervan Academic)





written by N.T. Wright and – (Zondervan Academic) Devotion and Gift – How Great Is Our God: 100 Indescribable Devotions About God and Science written by Louie Giglio – ( Tommy Nelson )





written by – ( ) New Author – Laughing Through the Ugly Cry…and Finding Unstoppable Joy written by Dawn Barton – (Thomas Nelson)

In addition to the five award winners, HCCP had 10 additional titles that were finalists in nine out of 12 categories.

These finalists are:

Bibles – NET Full Notes Edition Bible – (Thomas Nelson)





– (Thomas Nelson) Biography and Memoir – I Am Restored written by Lecrae – (Zondervan)





written by Lecrae – (Zondervan) Biography and Memoir – The History of Apologetics: A Biographical and Methodological Introduction written by Benjamin K. Forrest , Josh D. Chatraw , Alister E. McGrath – (Zondervan Academic)





written by , , – (Zondervan Academic) Christian Living – Dangerous Prayers written by Craig Groeschel – (Zondervan)





– written by – (Zondervan) Devotion and Gift – More Power to You: Declarations to Break Free from Fear and Take Back Your Life written by Margaret Feinberg – (Zondervan)





written by – (Zondervan) Faith and Culture – The House that Love Built written by Sarah Jackson with Scott Sawyer – (Zondervan)





written by with Scott Sawyer – (Zondervan) Faith and Culture – White Lies written by Daniel Hill – (Zondervan)





written by Daniel Hill – (Zondervan) New Author – The Fight to Flourish written by Jennie Lusko – (Thomas Nelson)





written by – (Thomas Nelson) Young People's Literature – Goliath Must Fall for Young Readers: Winning the Battle Against Your Giants written by Louie Giglio with Laura Fortner – ( Tommy Nelson )





written by with – ( ) Young People's Literature – Loved and Cherished: 100 Devotions for Girls written by Lynn Cowell with Michelle Nietert , M.A., LPC-S CSC – (Zonderkidz)

"We are honored to have 15 titles recognized by the 2021 Christian Book Awards," said Mark Schoenwald, president and CEO of HCCP. "Since March of last year, our readers have been experiencing the unprecedented challenges facing the world while in lock down - away from churches and community. I believe these books were published for such a time as this - to bring light and hope into a dark year. It is a privilege to have published them."

In addition to the 2021 Christian Book Award recipients, HCCP also celebrates its longtime international bestselling author, Max Lucado, who was honored with the ECPA Pinnacle Award for his outstanding writing contributions, both to the publishing industry and to society at large. He is only the fourth recipient of this prestigious award. HCCP has represented Lucado for 31 of his 35-years as an author. He has impacted more than 145 million lives with his books, which are printed in 45 different languages and distributed throughout 80 countries.

For more information on this year's winners and finalists please click here.

HarperCollins Christian Publishing

The world's leading Christian publisher, HarperCollins Christian Publishing, Inc. comprises the Thomas Nelson, Zondervan and HarperChristian Resources publishing groups and imprint, BibleGateway.com, FaithGateway.com, StudyGateway.com and ChurchSource.com. The Company produces bestselling Bibles, inspirational books, academic resources, curriculum, audio and digital content for the Christian market space. Bible Gateway is the world's largest Christian website with more than 20 million unique visitors each month. HarperCollins Christian Publishing is headquartered in Nashville, Tenn. with additional offices in the U.S. and Mexico. For more information visit www.HarperCollinsChristian.com.

Contact: Chelsea Taff

Manager, Corporate Communications

tel: 615.902.2137

web: [email protected]

SOURCE HarperCollins Christian Publishing

Related Links

https://www.harpercollinschristian.com/

