Harrah’s Northern California Celebrates Grand Opening Weekend

Drawing guests from across the region, the highly-anticipated entertainment destination hosted round-the-clock promotional giveaways for players and invited guests, who took advantage of the casino's affiliation with Caesars Rewards by earning Reward Credits that may be redeemed across the network's more than 40 casino-resorts worldwide.

Hundreds of guests gathered outside the casino on Friday, May 17 to see the highlight of the grand opening festivities, a custom-designed Intel drone light show. The performance featured 300 Intel® Shooting Star ™ drones, which are designed for entertainment purposes and capable of creating more than four billion color combinations to light up the sky.

The Intel drone light show was accompanied by a dynamic 3D projection mapping of the casino exterior and spectacular pyrotechnics display. Designed exclusively for Harrah's Northern California, the projection mapping and drone light show depicted imagery associated with the sumptuous collection of vineyards and scenic vistas in Amador County ahead of transitioning to reveal card suites and dice commemorating the rich history of Harrah's gaming legacy. An over-the-top pyrotechnics display concluded the spectacular event as the Harrah's Northern California logo danced in the night sky.

"This weekend was as much a celebration of opening as it was a 'thank you' to the local community and our guests who have been so supportive of the development," said Buena Vista Rancheria Chairwoman Rhonda Pope-Flores. "The Buena Vista Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians have a long history of hospitality and this weekend was just the start of many celebrations we plan to bring to the community."

Since opening its doors at the end of April, Harrah's Northern California has welcomed a steady stream of guests and players eager to be among the first to place bets in the casino and explore the new entertainment destination. The property, which broke ground in March 2018, boasts 950 slot machines, 20 tables games, three fast-casual dining concepts and one casual elegant dining venue, Louie Oliver's Restaurant & Bar which features an array of local fare and fresh, farm-to-fork selections. Harrah's Northern California guests benefit from the many advantages and perks of the casino's agreement with Caesars Entertainment, including earning Caesars Rewards member privileges and preferred access to Caesars' resorts and amenities in Las Vegas, Lake Tahoe and around the world.

For additional information on Harrah's Northern California, visit norcal-fun.com.

Harrah's Northern California Casino is located on the Buena Vista Tribe reservation land in Amador County, approximately one-mile south of the town of Buena Vista, 28 miles northeast of the City of Stockton, and 32 miles southeast of the City of Sacramento.

