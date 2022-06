Harridan Vodka, the New York State, Certified Organic Spirit of Defiance, Launches Limited Edition “Midsummer Reserve,” Goes on Sale Mid-June

Donning a bespoke label and hand-dipped in white wax, the new expression is crafted from organic corn and double-distilled, retaining a floral aroma and creamy mouthfeel. Notes of citrus and black pepper follow, with a velvety layer of toffee and caramel and a hint of vanilla on the finish. "Midsummer Reserve" (750ml, 44% ABV, SRP $129.99) is now available at www.shopharridan.com .

Created with The Hoodwitch and Accompanied by a Ritual Box

The expression was created in partnership with The Hoodwitch (@thehoodwitch), one of the Internet's most famous witches who has more than 470,000 Instagram followers. It is packaged in an engraved wood Ritual Box with everything needed to manifest a prosperous and powerful season. Each box includes a rosemary smudge stick, ritual candles, a ritual oil bottle, crystals (Aventurine, Tiger's Eye and Pyrite) as well as a zine created by The Hoodwitch with exclusive spells, tarot card spreads, Harridan Vodka cocktail recipes and instructions for how to use these tools.

A "Spirit of Defiance" by a Spirits Visionary and Feminist

Harridan Vodka was founded by Bridgette Taylor, a Harvard M.B.A. and spirits visionary who is committed to defying stereotypes about vodka and what women want to drink. With its name meaning a bossy and/or belligerent old woman, this "Spirit of Defiance" defies the vodka category by having a complex, sippable flavor profile and defies the spirits industry overall with its unabashed feminism and fascination with the occult.

"We are extremely proud to now be certified organic and thrilled to unveil our Midsummer Reserve limited edition to celebrate the Summer Solstice," says Bridgette Taylor, CEO, President & Founder, Harridan Vodka. "We are authentically celebrating witchcraft with none other than The Hoodwitch, who has legions of fans around the world. We love the prosperity ritual she has created to accompany this bottle, inviting individuals everywhere to embrace their power. Her aesthetic, values and community are very much aligned with Harridan Vodka. We are also excited to be working with TikTok star and hosting aficionado @DrinksbyEvie, who will certainly bring her signature retro vibe via exceptional cocktails and stunning flower design."

Two Celebratory Launch Events on June 25 at Brooklyn's Barely Disfigured

On Saturday, June 25, Harridan Vodka will host two back-to-back events at Barely Disfigured in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn, to celebrate the launch of the Midsummer Reserve and Summer Solstice with Harridan Vodka specialty cocktails, flower crowns, tarot card readings and magick. The events will be officiated by The Hoodwitch and Evie Negri-Albert (@DrinksbyEvie), with tickets available for purchase at www.midsummerreserve.com .

"Sip and Snip" with @DrinksbyEvie, 4pm-6pm

Harridan Vodka will host an exclusive 15-seat ticketed ($150pp) VIP "Sip and Snip" with @DrinksbyEvie (TikTok star Evie Negri-Albert ) and Bloom Bloom, an NYC floral design company

Attendees will enjoy making three Evie specialty cocktails and their own flower crowns to wear at the party to follow



The event takes place at Barely Disfigured in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn (257 Smith St., between Douglass and Degraw Sts.), from 4pm to 6pm





"Midsummer Party with The Hoodwitch," 6pm-9pm

The "Sip and Snip" event will be immediately followed by a "Midsummer Party with The Hoodwitch," a special ticketed event ($75pp, includes a 3-hour Harridan cocktail open bar)



The festive event features an appearance by The Hoodwitch, who will cast a twilight prosperity spell on site



Unlimited Harridan Vodka cocktails by the Barely Disfigured team, plant-based eats by Brooklyn's Aunts et Uncles, complimentary tarot card readings by MussBata and beats by DJ Wanessa Yajure will create a spirited party vibe

The event takes place at Barely Disfigured in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn (257 Smith St., between Douglass and Degraw Sts.), from 6pm to 9pm

About Harridan Vodka

Founded in 2020 by Bridgette Taylor, Harridan Vodka (750ml, 44% ABV, SRP $60) is an ultra-premium, certified organic vodka double-distilled from New York State corn. The "Spirit of Defiance," this female-owned and operated handcrafted spirit defies the vodka category by having a complex, sippable flavor profile, and defies the spirits industry overall with its unabashed feminism and fascination with the occult. Painstakingly crafted with the care and attention usually reserved for whiskey and tequila, this gluten-free luxury vodka is igniting a Vodka Renaissance. Harridan Vodka is packaged in a reusable bottle made from recycled glass and eschews any single-use plastic. For more information, please visit www.harridan.com and follow us on Instagram at @harridanvodka .

