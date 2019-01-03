WASHINGTON, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Harriet Odom, CEO is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Cleaning and Moving Services in recognition of her role as CEO of HNK Moving Company.

Founded on the belief that customer's needs are the most important, HNK Moving Company has provided all facets of cleaning and moving services since its inception in 2011. Based in Washington, DC, HNK Moving offers a wide range of services to their clients including handyman services, moving in/moving out cleaning, yard maintenance, residential hauling, moving labor – load/unload, landscape, exterior power wash, U Haul Box-loading and unpacking, packing and unpacking, driving assistance (for moving customers), garage cleaning, parking lot cleaning and more. Catering to the ever demanding needs of their clients, HNK has committed their practice to eminent customer service while building and maintaining a strong rapport with those they serve. Providing free estimates, weekly, bi-weekly, monthly, contract and last minute services, HNK Moving is dedicated to providing their clients with superior services every step of the way, HNK Moving utilizes the latest innovations in technology in an effort to better serve their clientele.



With over eight years of experience in her field, Harriet Odom is revered for her outstanding contributions to the industry. Having established herself as a trusted name in the cleaning and moving services industry, Harriet has attained extensive experience in the areas of landscaping, janitorial services and more.



To further enhance her professional development, Harriet is an esteemed member of the International Association of Women.



Charitable to various organizations, Harriet is passionate about AIDS and Cancer organizations.



Harriet dedicates this recognition to Kirk Odom and her five children.



For more information, please visit https://www.hnkmovingcompany.com/

