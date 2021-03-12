Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals Opens Call for 2022 Harrington Scholar-Innovator Award

CLEVELAND, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Harrington Scholar-Innovator Award is now open and accepting Letters of Intent. The award offers inventive physician-scientists resources and expertise to advance their discoveries into medicines. Intellectual property rights are retained by the award recipient or his or her institution. Up to 10 applicants will be selected to receive:

$100,000 guaranteed; opportunity to qualify for up to $700,000 .

guaranteed; opportunity to qualify for . Drug and business development support from Harrington Discovery Institute's Therapeutics Development Center (pharma-experienced industry leaders with a track record of bringing drugs to market).

from Harrington Discovery Institute's Therapeutics Development Center (pharma-experienced industry leaders with a track record of bringing drugs to market). A personalized team and project manager dedicated to each scholar.

The call is open to physician-scientists at accredited academic medical centers, research institutions and universities in the United States and Canada. Selection criteria include innovation, creativity and potential for impact on human health. Applicants must have a doctorate in medicine. Award recipients will be selected by the Harrington Discovery Institute's Scientific Advisory Board and announced in first quarter of 2022.

The deadline to submit a Letter of Intent is April 16, 2021 at 11:59 PM EDT. The full application deadline, for those invited to submit, is July 2, 2021.

Past and current Harrington Scholar-Innovators share their experiences and the positive impact the program has had on their drug discoveries in these short videos. Learn more and apply to the 2022 Harrington Scholar-Innovator Award at www.HarringtonDiscovery.org/Grant.

SOURCE Harrington Discovery Institute