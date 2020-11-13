Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. Claimed Policy Limit Settlement of $6,000,000.00 for Family of Decedent

SAN JOAQUIN, Calif., Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. represented Decedent's wife and her four minor children v. Trucking/Transport company.

In September of 2019, Decedent was traveling southbound on Union Road in an unincorporated area of San Joaquin County, CA around 4:48 a.m. when Defendant truck driver blew through the stop sign in his Peterbilt semi-truck directly into the path of Decedent at the intersection of Perrin Road and Union Road causing Decedent's pickup truck to impact the right side of Defendant's trailer and wedge itself underneath the trailer. Decedent sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased by paramedics at the scene.

Decedent is survived by his wife and four minor children. Decedent's wife retained Harris Personal Injury Lawyers in October 2019. From the moment Harris Personal Injury Lawyers was retained, Attorney Ranger Wiens began retaining multiple technical experts to assist in proving negligence on Defendants. The case involved allegations that Defendants were negligent and that vicarious liability principles applied against all Defendants including, the driver, his employer, and affiliated trucking companies.

HPI retained multiple technical experts to assist in this matter. The experts helped prove liability against Defendants.

Following the vehicle inspection of Defendants' Peterbilt semi-truck in January 2020, Defendants agreed to pay their policy limits of $6,000,000.00 to Decedent's family.

The settlement has made a huge effect on Decedent's wife and children as they continue to grieve and are adjusting to life without their husband, father, and provider.

Decedent's family is represented by attorney Ranger Wiens of Harris Personal Injury lawyers, Inc. in San Luis Obispo, California.

Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. represents the rights of individuals and their family members in connection with car accidents, dog bites, motorcycle accidents and other incidents caused by the negligence of others.

Superior Court of The State of California – San Joaquin

SOURCE Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc.

Related Links

harrispersonalinjury.com

