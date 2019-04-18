Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. Files Dog Bite Lawsuit Against ABC Watchwerks

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. filed a complaint November 13, 2018 in Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles against ABC Watchwerks, Inc.; 635 Hill Street Company, LLC; Aaron Kohut; Alexander Kohut; and Does 1-25 (names and capacities unknown). The complaint filed under case number: 18STCV05025.

Per the complaint, on or about September 21, 2018, plaintiff Kayvan Fathi was bitten by a large American Bulldog at 635 South Hill Street, Suite 806 in the Jewelry District of Los Angeles. Fathi was asked to come into the back office, where he was allegedly bitten by the dog, resulting in catastrophic bodily injuries including deep lacerations, abrasions, bruises, and puncture wounds. The suit alleged the injuries will result in permanent disability and disfigurement.

Per the complaint, the Defendants owned the dog at the time of the attack and are therefore strictly liable for Mr. Fathi's injuries.

The complaint alleged the Defendants had actual knowledge that the dog had previously bitten multiple people on different occasions, causing serious bodily injury. Per the complaint, the Defendants subjected the Plaintiff to be the prey of the dog despite being aware of the dog's dangerous and vicious propensities. The Plaintiff is therefore seeking punitive damages to punish the Defendants and to deter similar conduct in the future.

Fathi is represented by Ryan D. Harris and Erich Tomkinson of Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. Fathi is seeking compensation for the following damages:

All economic damages and losses incurred;

All non-economic damages incurred;

All prejudgment interest;

Medical and related expenses;

Cost of the suit; and

Such other and further relief the Court deems just and proper.

The attorneys at Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. offer legal representation to people who have suffered injuries through no fault of their own. The law firm has recovered more than $300 million for personal injury victims and their families.

Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles

SOURCE Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc.

Related Links

harrispersonalinjury.com

