Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. Recovers $395,000 for Orange County Client

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel Jones and Ranger Wiens of Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. recover $395,000 for client Denae Mendonca after jury verdict of $287,000 and prevailing party costs.

Defendant Shahrzad Shahabeddin injured Plaintiff Denae Mendonca when she rear-ended her in stop and go traffic while traveling southbound on Interstate 5 in Orange County, California. An officer with the California Highway Patrol responded to the incident and wrote a property damage only traffic collision report.

The following day, Ms. Mendonca sought medical treatment through an urgent care for neck pain. She then began a five-month course of treatment that included chiropractic care, pain management, an orthopedic consultation, and physical therapy. An MRI showed a disc extrusion and an artificial disc replacement procedure was then recommended.

Due to ongoing symptoms of neck and arm pain in the months following, Ms. Mendonca began another course of chiropractic treatment, another orthopedic evaluation, another MRI of her neck, two cervical epidural injections to her neck, and physical therapy.

After incurring medical bills for past and future treatment, as well as lost wages for the months Plaintiff was unable to work due to injuries and treatment, Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. was able to aggressively fight to win a jury verdict in favor of Plaintiff.

Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. rejected the Defense's early initial offer of $10,000 and in the end, claimed $395,000 for their client.

