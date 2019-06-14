Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. Recovers the Full Policy Limit of $960,000 for Client Who Was Rear-Ended Causing Substantial Neck Injuries

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. settles with Nationwide Insurance and recovers the remaining policy limit of $960,000 on behalf of the defendant driver's commercial policy limit for Plaintiff.

Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. filed a Complaint against the Defendant Driver, and Petan Company of Nevada, Inc., identified as San Luis Obispo Superior Court Case No. 18CV-0260.

Defendant Driver was driving his pickup truck on Buckley Road at an unsafe speed when he rear-ended the vehicle in front of him. Consequently, that vehicle violently rear-ended our client (Plaintiff). The forceful impact caused Plaintiff's head and neck to snap forward and back so violently that he hit his head on the back window of the truck. Plaintiff had immediate complaints of head and neck pain. After months of treatment, numerous injections, Plaintiff's injuries remained persistent. In 2018, Plaintiff underwent neck fusion surgery to resolve subsiding ailments caused by Defendant Driver.

Ranger Wiens of Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. represented Plaintiff. Nationwide Insurance (insuring Defendant) agreed to pay $960,000 after months of strategic litigation.

Choosing a personal injury lawyer is a major decision that should not be taken lightly. Your accident attorney should have the time, resources, legal strategies, and passion needed to provide exceptional representation through every stage of the legal process. With more than $300,000,000 recovered, the legal team at Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. continues to fight for personal injury victims and their families.

The personal injury attorneys at Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. are passionate about helping our clients recover the maximum compensation from those who have harmed them.

Superior Court of California, San Luis Obispo County

