Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. Wins $1.976 Million Settlement for Santa Barbara Client

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dutra family suffered severe injuries after a rear-end collision with a freight truck.

Plaintiff Dutra and family were traveling southbound on US 101 in Carpinteria when they were rear ended by a semi-truck carrying a 78,000 pound load of produce. All four Dutra family members were seriously injured in the incident. Medical claims included traumatic brain injury and back surgery.

The settlement amount reflects monies recovered against the driver of semi-truck, his employer, and the party who arranged for the transport of the load.

The Dutra family is represented by Attorney Anthony Kastenek of Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. in Santa Barbara, California.

SOURCE Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc.

