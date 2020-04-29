Harris Teeter announces COVID-19 relief efforts exceeding $600,000

MATTHEWS, N.C., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harris Teeter today announced it will donate more than 640,000 pounds of much needed nutritious protein and produce to help feed community members in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With support from its vendor partners, nearly 20 truckloads carrying more than 534,000 meals were distributed to local food banks in its operating areas. The Company will also launch a Round Up campaign to support its food bank partners during this critical time.

"Harris Teeter is committed to being there for our communities when they need us most," said Danna Robinson, communication manager for Harris Teeter. "During this unprecedented time, we are proud to support our local food bank partners with their critical COVID-19 relief efforts. Our shoppers have asked us how they can give back, and this COVID-19 Relief Round Up will provide an easy way to donate change at checkout."

Harris Teeter and protein suppliers Sanderson Farms and Tyson, as well as produce suppliers Sol Melons, Ayco Farms, Inc, NY Apple, Washington Fruit & Produce Co., Seald Sweet International, Pacific Trellis Fruit, LLC and California Giant Berry Farms joined forces to support various food banks in its operating areas to provide hunger relief to families, including children, seniors and veterans, within its communities facing food insecurity.

"Our retail heroes are working hard to provide our shoppers with the items they need most, but we also know many of our neighbors are struggling with food insecurity," said Robinson. "With the support of our generous partners, these donations will provide relief to our food bank partners working around the clock to address the increased need for emergency food."

While Harris Teeter is serving shoppers and communities, it's also committed to supporting its supply chain partners working hard behind the scenes to ensure shelves are well-stocked and families are fed. For every truckload donated by its suppliers, Harris Teeter purchased a truckload for donation and distributed the meals among Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina in Charlotte, N.C., Manna Food Bank in Asheville, N.C., Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina in Raleigh, N.C., Lowcountry Food Bank in Charleston, S.C., Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia in Virginia Beach and Capital Area Food Bank in Washington, D.C.

"Many restaurants are closed which means suppliers have a surplus of food service items available. Together, we're able to divert this product from our landfills and place it in the homes of hungry families," said Robinson. "We are deeply appreciative of the partnership and generosity of our suppliers."

Harris Teeter's COVID-19 Relief Round Up campaign will launch in all stores on Wednesday, April 29. Harris Teeter would like to invite shoppers to round up their transaction to the nearest whole dollar at checkout to support this effort. The campaign will benefit Harris Teeter's local food bank partners in their efforts to meet emergency supply demands.

"Through hosting Round Up campaigns, we've seen that a little change can make a big difference for our nonprofit partners," said Robinson.

To learn more about the precautions Harris Teeter is taking and how the Company is supporting its shoppers and valued associates amid the pandemic, click here.

www.harristeeter.com

Harris Teeter, with headquarters in Matthews, N.C., is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). The regional grocery chain employs approximately 30,000 associates and operates stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia.

SOURCE Harris Teeter

Related Links

https://www.harristeeter.com

