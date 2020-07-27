Harrison Stanley, Candidate for Ohio’s 29th House District Releases Statement on House Speaker’s Arrest

CINCINNATI, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Statement: "This past week, we have learned of an immense, crooked scheme concerning an as-of-yet unnamed third-party to ensure the survival of House Bill 6. Rather than follow established and legal channels to promote their viewpoint, the organization allegedly conspired in an illegal manner with Ohio Speaker of the House, Larry Householder, lining pockets along the way. Such an event is unacceptable in any country, let alone in America, but this deception only succeeded by many people being complicit in corruption - if multiple members of the political establishment had not turned their back on American values, this wouldn't have happened. I believe that this is exactly the reason why we need fresh, non-partisan blood in Columbus, and why our campaign continues."

Householder has endorsed Harrison Stanley's opponent in the race for Ohio's 29th District, the unelected incumbent appointee. Harrison believes that we deserve better as the citizens of the 29th. Now that the WRITE-IN Harrison Stanley for 29 campaign is fully operational, the final stretch to Election Day will be hard-fought and difficult but absolutely worth it to protect our democracy.

"I am calling on our fellow Ohioans to not only vote, but to educate yourselves on the candidates on each level of government and really see who they are and what they support. In a democracy the ultimate accountability is with us, the voters. If we don't vote out bad actors in our government then we are just enabling their corruption. This incident is not one of a single bad apple in Ohio's state politics, but rather suggests a pattern and system of corruption. CBS News reported on the 22nd that not only did this scandal include Householder, but several others as well, including former GOP Chairman Borges."

As a non-partisan candidate, Harrison Stanley is able to accept the good and reject the bad of each of the main political parties. With that, he can support legislation that does good things for the people of Ohio no matter the letter next to the sponsor's name. He is also able to call out corruption and hypocrisy without having his hands tied behind his back due to party allegiance.

WRITE-IN Harrison Stanley for 29 (writeinstanley29.com) is a grassroots political committee focused on combating the partisan grip on Ohio's General Assembly by electing an independent, progressive candidate, one not beholden to the interests of any political party or organization. Harrison Stanley is an Independent Progressive that truly believes that Ohio can be an even better place for all of us moving into the future.

The Fight for a Better Tomorrow Starts Today

