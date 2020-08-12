Harry Cayton CBE Joins Thentia's Board of Directors

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harry Cayton CBE, a world-renowned expert on regulatory practices, will be joining the board of directors of Thentia, a leading technology provider for the regulatory and licensure market. Mr. Cayton's experience, knowledge, and insight on best regulatory practices will enrich Thentia Cloud, Thentia's innovative cloud-based regulatory platform while Thentia enters new partnerships with regulatory bodies throughout North America and beyond.

As a leading authority on regulatory practices, Mr. Cayton brings a lifetime of experience as an advisor on professional and regulatory boards. He pioneered right-touch regulation, an approach to regulatory decision-making, which has been adopted by regulatory bodies across the world.

Prior to becoming a director on the board, Mr. Cayton had previous positive experiences while advising Thentia's team on right touch regulation practice. "Working alongside them, you get to know an organization really well. I was impressed by the way they work," Mr. Cayton said. "I know that Thentia has its focus on ensuring it creates IT for regulators that works for them, that makes their job easier and is cost effective."

Mr. Cayton was chief executive of the United Kingdom's Professional Standards Authority from 2007 to 2018 and has over four decades of experience in executive positions for non-profits and health charities as well as advising governments in the UK, Canada and Hong Kong. His tireless work and devotion to charitable groups and professional standards organizations has earned him some of the most prestigious awards and honours in the world. Mr. Cayton was awarded the Commander of the Order of the British Empire for health and regulation reform in 2015 and received the 2016 International Leadership Award from the World Health Executive Forum.

Based in Toronto, Canada, Thentia has built industry leading proprietary technology to help regulatory bodies efficiently fulfill their regulatory obligations. The Thentia Cloud platform services a wide variety of clients throughout Canada and the United States, and is built using cutting-edge technology and industry-leading regulatory standards.

