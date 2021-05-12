Harry Potter New York To Bring Butterbeer To New York City For The First Time

NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Appearing throughout the stories and loved by Hogwarts students and teachers alike, Butterbeer is a much-requested fan-favorite soft drink. From June 3, fans visiting Harry Potter New York can choose from draft Butterbeer, Butterbeer ice cream and bottled Butterbeer to enjoy in New York's only Butterbeer Bar.

Once inside the Butterbeer Bar, fans will be greeted by a giant cascade of glowing Butterbeer bottles, each completed with a collectible MinaLima label. Nearly 1,000 bottles will rise from the floor and 'float' over the bar as Butterbeer moves magically across the ceiling through copper pipes. Witches, wizards, Muggles and No-maj's alike are invited to enjoy a frothy cup of Butterbeer served in souvenir tankard, a refreshing Butterbeer ice cream or freshly poured bottled Butterbeer as well as range of wizarding world inspired treats.

Made and brewed in the U.K, bottled Butterbeer has a style which is entirely unique and comes in beautifully crafted souvenir glass bottles, each one featuring an exclusive collectible label designed by MinaLima, the design duo behind the graphic props of the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films.

From June 3, fans will also discover a brand-new bottled Butterbeer label, exclusive to Harry Potter New York and only available in-store. Designed by MinaLima, the label is inspired by the Magical Congress of the United States of America introduced to fans in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Designed in rich reds, whites and blues reminiscent of the US flag, the collectible label features the MACUSA and Butterbeer insignias.

Best served chilled and poured straight from the bottle, the delicious soft drink features a new take on the butterscotch flavour fans know and love. The unique blend of top-secret ingredients makes bottled Butterbeer a must try for any aspiring witch or wizard.

Whether enjoying a draft Butterbeer in-store or bottled Butterbeer at home, fans are invited to join us at @HarryPotterNY and share their #ButterbeerCheers. Photos of the Butterbeer Bar can be found here.

Notes to Editors

* Butterbeer in draft, as well as other Butterbeer-flavor treats, have been available at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Parks & Resorts destinations around the world starting in 2010.

Harry Potter New York, the world's only official Harry Potter flagship store will open its doors for a magical shopping experience June 3. Harry Potter New York will set a new standard for themed retail, combining breath-taking design, exquisite craftsmanship, hand-crafted props, exciting interactive elements and exclusive products - inviting fans to experience the Wizarding World in a brand-new way. Spanning three floors and over 21,000 sq. ft., the store will house the largest collection of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts products under one roof.

