Hart InterCivic Participates in EAC Election Readiness Summit

WASHINGTON, Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hart InterCivic announced today its participation in the EAC Election Readiness Summit, which the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) will host on Wednesday, October 3.

The purpose of the summit is to share election administration information and best practices with the public and lawmakers in advance of the midterm elections. Panels and presentations will cover such topics as election security, investments in accessibility, post-election audits and related subjects critical to safeguarding the electoral process and conducting secure, equitable and efficient elections. Following these formal sessions, an open house will showcase election solutions from vendors who choose to demonstrate their products.

"We applaud the EAC for gathering the nation's election experts and stakeholders to up-level everyone's knowledge and awareness in this arena so critical to our democracy," said Phillip Braithwaite, President and CEO of Hart InterCivic. "Hart appreciates the opportunity to participate in this noteworthy event and to give participants a first-hand look at our new Verity® Voting system – the most secure, modern system available. Because we designed Verity from the ground up, it incorporates the latest security protocols and usability features."

"Election security is in Hart's DNA," Braithwaite added. "We are proud of the role we play in the election technology space and look forward to talking with summit attendees about how we integrate security into everything we do."

The EAC Election Readiness Summit is open to the public and the press. Registration is recommended. Hart invites all in-person attendees to visit us during the open house. Those who cannot join the summit in person can follow the conversation online at #Countdown18.

About Hart InterCivic, Inc.

Austin-based Hart InterCivic is a full-service election solutions innovator, partnering with state and local governments to deliver secure, accurate and reliable elections. Working side-by-side with election professionals for more than 100 years, Hart's mission fuels its passionate customer focus and a continuous drive for technological innovation. The company's new Verity Voting system makes voting more straightforward, equitable and accessible—and makes managing elections more transparent, more efficient and easier.

