Hart InterCivic Supports Secure Midterm Elections

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Engaged in election security year-round, Hart InterCivic, a top voting system manufacturer based in Austin, Texas, supported the security of this November's midterm elections at the national level and for customers coast to coast.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) staffed a "situation room" on Election Day to escalate vigilance against any attempts to meddle in this year's midterms. Hart's Peter Lichtenheld, CERA, Vice President of Customer Success, was present throughout the day to assist in monitoring the operation of Hart's voting systems, deployed in 18 states.

"Nearly every issue reported by the voting system vendors present in the DHS situation room was related to equipment being outdated," said Lichtenheld. "To be clear, by 'voting system,' I mean the hardware and software that captures and tabulates voters' choices. Jurisdictions that have already replaced their old systems are definitely ahead of the game. It's time.

"Protecting the integrity of elections is a commitment Hart has kept since our start in 1912. As cyberattacks become more sophisticated, coordinating security efforts with our local, state and national partners is critical. We are dedicated participants in initiatives such as DHS' Nov. 6 monitoring and are charter members of the DHS election security Sector Coordinating Council (SCC) for the Election Infrastructure Subsector, a public/private partnership that aims to secure the United States' voting infrastructure. Hart is also an IT-ISAC member company and actively contributes to the organization's collaborative efforts to address cybersecurity challenges."

Hart's focus is supporting its customers in conducting secure, accurate, transparent elections. In 2015, the company introduced its new Verity® Voting system, designed from the ground up to leverage industry-best security features. Since its launch, Verity has successfully completed five federal testing and certification cycles with the Election Assistance Commission (EAC) and has undergone additional independent testing for its certification in 13 states.

Hart's services are also designed to strengthen customers' threat resistance. In the months leading up to this year's midterms, Hart equipped customers with security updates and operational recommendations. Known for top notch customer support, Hart provides its customers with unlimited, 24/7 access to expert support. The company staffed its Election Day call center with a larger-than-average team of support personnel and deployed on-site assistants to work side by side with election officials in the field as needed.

"Making sure votes are counted securely and accurately is central to the way Hart designs and delivers our election technology and services," said Lichtenheld. "We see our customers consistently canvassing on schedule with no contested races. This is our ultimate measure of success."

About Hart InterCivic, Inc.

Austin-based Hart InterCivic is a full-service election solutions innovator, partnering with state and local governments to deliver secure, accurate and reliable elections. Working side-by-side with election professionals for more than 100 years, Hart is committed to helping advance democracy one election at a time. Hart's mission fuels its passionate customer focus and a continuous drive for technological innovation. The company's new Verity Voting system makes voting more straightforward, equitable and accessible—and makes managing elections more transparent, more efficient and easier.

