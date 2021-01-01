Hart Medical Equipment Acquires McLaren Home Medical Equipment

CHEBOYGAN, Mich., Jan. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hart Medical Equipment is excited to announce it has acquired McLaren Home Medical Equipment (MHM), formerly known as VitalCare in Cheboygan, Gaylord, and Petoskey in northern Michigan. The official acquisition date is January 1, 2021. Hart's shared ownership by McLaren makes MHM a natural fit.

This acquisition furthers Hart's strategic plan to expand geographic coverage, while leveraging additional scale for the benefit of our partners, referrals, and customers. As Hart continues to strive for service excellence, it carries forward the provision of top-level customer care through service, quality, and innovation.

2020 has brought some unique challenges to the healthcare industry, and Hart has proudly implemented some new technologies to meet those challenges, namely TeleHart®, a live streaming training service, educating customers remotely on CPAP/BiPAP, oxygen, glucometers, and nebulizers from the safety of their homes. Hart looks forward to bringing TeleHart® to northern Michigan. In addition to new technologies, Hart offers northern customers new products such as ventilators, cough assists, percussive vests, speech generating devices, diabetic continuous glucose monitors (CGM), insulin pumps, as well as the ability to order medical supplies and shop on its enhanced ecommerce website.

Not only is Hart especially skilled at working with health systems, respecting their unique cultures and needs, while streamlining universal processes to create consistent deliverables, Hart also works with numerous ACOs, PHOs, and other physician groups. With increasing documentation requirements by payers, Hart continues to implement process improvements for ease of referral, working closely with physicians, case management, social work, and health systems with open communication and welcomed feedback. Hart believes in the opportunity to bend the cost curve while continuing to provide high levels of quality on a very specialized, but important segment of the healthcare spend.

"Hart concentrates on patient outcomes, integrative technologies, timely delivery, and customer satisfaction, which has helped build trust within our communities," said Allen Hunt, Hart's President. "We look forward to bringing Hart's focus on continuity of care, reduced readmissions, and long-term patient outcomes to the northern Michigan community."

Hart welcomes the MHM team into the Hart family. Putting customers first is an important shared value that will lend nicely to the blending of the two teams. Hart believes this is a well-planned acquisition that portrays its ability, proficiency, and confidence in taking on MHM, which will make Hart even stronger.

