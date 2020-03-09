Hartford Apartment Fire: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Victims
Mar 09, 2020, 12:27 ET
HARTFORD, Conn., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage to residents who have been displaced or impacted by a fire at a five-story apartment building in Hartford.
The three-alarm fire caused 60 families to relocate and a life was lost.
"We want to extend our thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families," said Levi Parmerter, U-Haul area district vice president. "Homes have been affected and we want to support this community by offering a secure place for their belongings to be stored while they begin the process of rebuilding."
U-Haul Company of Central Connecticut has made three stores available offering disaster relief. People seeking more information or needing to arrange 30 days free self-storage should contact the nearest participating facility:
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Capitol Ave.
755 Capitol Ave.
Hartford, CT 06106
(860) 527-5251
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hartford-Brainard
40 Brainard Road
Hartford, CT 06114
(860) 967-0030
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Main St.
3197 Main St.
Hartford, CT 06120
(860) 249-5623
U-Haul is the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage with more than 22,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.
About U-Haul
