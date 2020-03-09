Hartford Apartment Fire: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Victims

"We want to extend our thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families," said Levi Parmerter, U-Haul area district vice president. "Homes have been affected and we want to support this community by offering a secure place for their belongings to be stored while they begin the process of rebuilding."

U-Haul Company of Central Connecticut has made three stores available offering disaster relief. People seeking more information or needing to arrange 30 days free self-storage should contact the nearest participating facility:

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Capitol Ave.

755 Capitol Ave.

Hartford, CT 06106

(860) 527-5251

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hartford-Brainard

40 Brainard Road

Hartford, CT 06114

(860) 967-0030

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Main St.

3197 Main St.

Hartford, CT 06120

(860) 249-5623

U-Haul is the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage with more than 22,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. Since 2017, U-Haul Live Verify℠ technology has allowed customers to conduct transactions entirely on their smartphones at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Create an online account at uhaul.com to start skipping the lines and stop worrying about store hours.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 167,000 trucks, 120,000 trailers and 43,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 697,000 rooms and 60.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

