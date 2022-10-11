Hartford's Everett Hackett Wins 2022 Eversource Hartford Marathon, Alexandra Niles of Montclair, NJ, Wins Marathon Women's Field

Benjamin Decker of New Haven and Annmarie Tuxbury of Newport, RI, win the Eversource Hartford Half Marathon. New course record set in the women's 5K race.

HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hartford Marathon Foundation hosted the 29th running of the Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon on October 8. In front of a jubilant hometown crowd, Everett Hackett of Hartford was the winner of the 2022 Eversource Hartford Marathon. The former Hall High School runner won with a time of 2:24:37. In his first time running the race, Ruben Sanca, of Salisbury, MA, placed second with a time of 2:25:14. Eric Ashe, of Natick, MA, placed third with a time of 2:26:22. All three were part of the New England's Finest program, which celebrates regional talent with extra prize money and is supported by HMF and New England Runner magazine.

Everett Hackett of Hartford wins the 2022 Eversource Hartford Marathon on October 8. 2022 Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon start line.

Alexandra Nile, of Montclair, NJ, won the women's field in 2:43:24 in her second time running the event, she previously placed second in 2015. Jenna Gigliotti, of Amherst, MA, came in second place in 2:49:20 after placing second in the 2021 event, Jenna was a member of the New England's Finest Elite program. Val Curtis, of Niceville, FL, placed third in 2:52:02, in her first time running the event.

Top five marathon finishers:

2:24:37 Everett Hackett, 32, Hartford, CT

2:25:14 Ruben Sanca, 35, Salisbury, MA

2:26:22 Eric Ashe, 34, Natick, MA

2:26:57 Joseph Darda, 35, Chaplin, CT

2:28:28 Mason Rouches, 26, New Haven, CT

Top five women's marathon winners:

2:43:24 Alexandra Nile, 39, Montclair, NJ

2:49:20 Jenna Gigliotti, 29, Amherst, MA

2:52:02 Val Curtis, 36, Niceville, FL

2:57:58 Barbara Mann, 44, New York, NY

2:58:20 Dara Filut, 41, New York, NY

Winning the Eversource Hartford Half Marathon with a time of 1:05:27 was Benjamin Decker of New Haven, CT. Ezra Mutai, of Agawam, MA, came in second place in the 13.1-mile race with a time of 1:05:37. With a time of 1:06:32, Alex Norstrom, of Glastonbury, CT, placed third. Norstrom was the winner of the 2021 Eversource Hartford Marathon.

For the second year, Annmarie Tuxbury, of Newport, RI, won the women's field of the half marathon, coming in with a time of 1:12:40. With a time of 1:13:50, Regan Rome, of Providence, RI, came in second place. Katie Kellner, of Boston, MA, placed third with a time of 1:15:58.

In the 5K, John Amenta, of Fishkill, NY, won with a time of 15:04, he placed second in the 2021 race. Christopher Helminski, of Mystic, CT, took second in 15:09 and Chris Angelo, of West Hartford, CT, placed third in 15:17.

Setting a new course record in the women's 5K, Angelia Rafter, of Glastonbury, CT, won with a time of 16:15. Brittany Telke of Bristol, CT, came in second place with a time of 18:05, repeating a second place finish in the 2021 race. Carolyn Nye of Essex, CT, runner came in third place in 18:13.

For complete results and division winners, visit https://www.hartfordmarathon.com/eversource-hartford-marathon/results/

