Hartig Drug Company Immediately Benefits from InfiniTrak's No-touch Implementation Solution

TOLEDO, Ohio, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InfiniTrak, an industry leader in Track & Trace technology and DSCSA compliance solutions, added the 115 years old Hartig Drug Company to its industry-leading group of chain drug store clientele.

"In my first 30 days with InfiniTrak they electronically connected us with two-dozen trading partners that had previously caused considerable challenges and InfiniTrak was able to implement its solution and connect all of our trading partners seamlessly," said Mr. Charlie Hartig the Chief Executive Officer of Hartig Drug Company.

"With InfiniTrak's industry-leading automated processes and integrated scanning technology, we are at the forefront of the 2023 interoperability FDA compliance implementation," said Mr. Mark Tate, President of InfiniTrak. "The company's primary driver has been focused on dispensers, not only in terms of compliance but user-friendly functionality and automated processes. The challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic led InfiniTrak to develop No Touch Implementation, along with Audit Services to provide compliance with little interruption to the pharmacy's daily workflow has been a key to our success," added Mr. Tate.

"We are looking forward to further working with InfiniTrak to automate and streamline our compliance workflows, using their all-in-one automated SaaS solution," added Mr. Hartig. "It is good to have such a solution from an industry leader, considering the upcoming interoperability requirements," Mr. Hartig concluded.

About Hartig Drug Company

Hartig Drug Company is a local, family-owned, and operated group of pharmacies located in the Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois tri-state region. Hartig Drug was founded over 115 years ago by A.J. Hartig Throughout the pharmacy community, senior care (LTC) pharmacies, and durable medical equipment locations, Hartig Drug Company is committed to providing convenient, personalized health consulting, pharmaceutical products, and consumer goods. As a local, small business Hartig Drug offers personalized services in touch with its local community roots.

About InfiniTrak

InfiniTrak is a pioneer and industry leader in track and trace technology. InfiniTrak was created with the dispenser in mind, focusing on DSCSA compliance and ROI functionality to improve margins with greater inventory visualization and controls. The company has a full range of solutions available from enterprise suite to individual modules, complementing existing systems. InfiniTrak is the preferred provider for a vast array of leading GPOs, PSAOs, numerous healthcare Co-ops, state pharmacy organizations, and hospital associations. The company's headquarters are in Toledo, Ohio with Government Affairs offices in Ashburn, Virginia.

