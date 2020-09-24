Harvard Belfer Fellow, Tarah Wheeler, and Former Cambridge Analytica Research Director and Whistleblower, Christopher Wylie Along With Other High-Level Speakers Headline OneLogin's Connect 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneLogin , a global leader in identity and access management, today announced details for its annual user conference, Connect 2020. This year's all-virtual one-day conference will take place on Tuesday, October 6, and will feature industry-leading experts and thought leaders, including:

Brad Brooks : OneLogin CEO

: OneLogin CEO Megan Smith : CEO, shift7 and Former U.S. Chief Technology Officer

: CEO, shift7 and Former U.S. Chief Technology Officer Tarah Wheeler : Harvard Belfer Fellow and International Security Fellow, New America

: Harvard Belfer Fellow and International Security Fellow, New America Christopher Wylie : Former Cambridge Analytica Research Director and Whistleblower

: Former Cambridge Analytica Research Director and Whistleblower Amélie Koran: Senior Technology Advocate, Splunk

Greg Pryor : Co-Founder Connected Commons, SVP, People & Performance Evangelist, Workday

: Co-Founder Connected Commons, SVP, People & Performance Evangelist, Workday Chris Yates : Chief People Officer, Ford

: Chief People Officer, Ford Sarah Cooper : Comedian and author of bestselling books 100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings and How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men's Feelings

Connect 2020's focus is on connecting people through technology and creating strong human-to-human relationships in a rapidly and ever-changing world. OneLogin is bringing like-minded people together from across the globe to collaborate, adapt, and innovate as they explore how secure and accessible technology bridges gaps and enables truly global mobility.

"2020 has been a year of change and adaptation as the pandemic has pushed people everywhere to rethink how they can use technology to stay connected and productive in a swiftly changing world," said Brad Brooks, CEO and president of OneLogin. "It's more important than ever for us to come together to innovate and find the best possible solutions as we collectively wade through these unique and life-altering times. Connect 2020 will be a wonderful forum to bring together thought leaders who are changing the way we work and interface as businesses and society."

Topics will expand across a variety of industries and job titles, such as IT, Identity, and Security decision-making and more. Specific tracks include:

Executive Forum: Focuses on the intersection of business, leadership, and security. It features perspectives of CXOs and line of business leaders on how to communicate cyber-risk to the board, leadership best practices in the times of crisis, the latest trends in information technology, cybersecurity, diversity, and the future of work that impact the executive suite.

Focuses on the intersection of business, leadership, and security. It features perspectives of CXOs and line of business leaders on how to communicate cyber-risk to the board, leadership best practices in the times of crisis, the latest trends in information technology, cybersecurity, diversity, and the future of work that impact the executive suite. Workforce and Customer Identity: Covers the tips, tools, and techniques for securing digital workforce and customer identities on any device, any location, any cloud. Topics include the role of IAM in digital transformation, customer lifecycle management, zero trust, the use of AI and ML, the move to the cloud, how to choose the right identity provider, and more.

Covers the tips, tools, and techniques for securing digital workforce and customer identities on any device, any location, any cloud. Topics include the role of IAM in digital transformation, customer lifecycle management, zero trust, the use of AI and ML, the move to the cloud, how to choose the right identity provider, and more. Security Threats, Hacks and Hackers: Showcases discussions around cybersecurity trends, advanced threats, exploitation techniques, reverse engineering, ransomware, new classes of vulnerabilities and strategies to prevent data breaches, reduce cybercrime, protect privacy and overcome new risk factors with the help of AI/ML and human hackers.

Connect 2020 sponsors include:

North America : (Platinum) Amazon Web Services (AWS), (Diamond) BetterCloud, Jamf, Ultimate Kronos Group (UKG)

: (Platinum) Amazon Web Services (AWS), (Diamond) BetterCloud, Jamf, Ultimate Kronos Group (UKG) EMEA: (Platinum) Amazon Web Services (AWS), (Diamond) BetterCloud and Jamf, (Gold) BeyondTrust

For more information and to register for Connect 2020, please visit: https://www.onelogin.com/events/connect/connect-2020

