Harvard Business School Club of New York Announces Three Appointments to Board of Directors

As the country faces a critical inflection point on issues of racial inequality and public health, each new board member strengthens the Club's commitment to driving lasting social and economic change in the Greater New York City community.

Anand Kini has served on nonprofit boards including Cradles to Crayons, an organization providing essential items to children living in homeless or low-income situations.

Monica Mandelli brings experience serving on five other nonprofit boards, including the Harvard Kennedy School's Women Leadership Board, Horace Mann School, and American Friends of Victoria & Albert Museum.

In addition to her role on Ford's executive leadership team, Depelsha McGruder is the founder and president of Moms of Black Boys United, Inc. and M.O.B.B. United for Social Change, Inc., two sister nonprofits focused on influencing policies and perceptions that impact how Black boys and men are treated by law enforcement and in society.

Depelsha also serves on the board of Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration Corporation, the nation's oldest community economic development corporation, whose current mission is to close the racial wealth gap.

"We are thrilled to welcome these dynamic HBS alumni to our Board of Directors," said Mark A. Tatum (MBA 1998), the HBS Club of New York's board chair.

"Beyond their significant professional accomplishments, our new directors have demonstrated a commitment to serving nonprofits working to drive needed social change.

"We couldn't be more excited to have this caliber of leaders join the Club Board."

About Harvard Business School Club of New York: Founded in 1920, the club's mission is to make a difference and to support Harvard Business School by engaging alumni, impacting community, and fostering leadership and lifelong learning.

