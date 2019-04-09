Harvard Kennedy School Launches Public Leadership Credential

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvard Kennedy School today launched the Public Leadership Credential (PLC), an innovative online learning program designed to equip public officials and leaders with the skills and knowledge necessary to advance the public good. The PLC classes will begin on June 4, 2019, with registration now open.

From every corner of the globe, people seek Harvard Kennedy School thought leadership on public policy and public leadership education. The PLC online credential serves individuals who lack the time or flexibility to attend the Kennedy School in Cambridge. Developed to provide greater access and more opportunities for those unable to come to campus, the PLC strives to bring Harvard Kennedy School directly to individuals who want to make a difference in their communities.

"Through the Public Leadership Credential, we will extend the benefits of Harvard Kennedy School knowledge and training to a wider group of individuals currently working to advance the public good," said Harvard Kennedy School Dean Douglas Elmendorf. "The PLC program will provide participants with tools and insights to improve the lives of people in their communities, cities, and countries."

The PLC is designed to help learners address the most pressing issues of today and anticipate the demands of future public policy challenges that may lie ahead. The program will address a myriad of social issues that span different industries and communities, such as the far-reaching effects of climate change, systemic racism, or the surge in social movements dedicated to eradicating poverty, refugee crises, and education and health disparities.

Carefully designed by Harvard Kennedy School faculty members, each six-week course is created to engage learners in active and meaningful ways through case-based teaching, simulations, and peer interactions. Courses consist of three areas— Evidence for Decisions , Leadership and Ethics , and Policy Design and Delivery . Each of the three topic areas is comprised of two six-week courses and develop an essential set of skills that are needed for every public leader to be effective.

In this unique learning model, students will have the flexibility to take only one course or complete all six courses, plus the capstone assignment, to earn their credential . Those interested in pursuing a potential path to Harvard Kennedy School's Mid-Career Master in Public Administration (MC/MPA) and who are admitted can count these courses toward their degree, thereby shortening the duration of their in-residence graduate education. This customized approach will allow participants to become more effective public leaders and to have a significant impact on their institutions and communities.

The PLC is open to professionals with a minimum of five years of work experience, a bachelor's degree, and proficiency in English.

To learn more or enroll in the program, please visit the Public Learning Credential website

About Harvard Kennedy School

The John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University is a graduate and professional school that brings together students, scholars, and practitioners who combine thought and action to make the world a better place.

Our mission is to improve public policy and public leadership across the United States and around the world so that people can lead safer, freer, and more prosperous lives. Harvard Kennedy School teaches current and future leaders the skills they need to effectively advance public purpose throughout society. Our renowned faculty and trailblazing research centers pioneer bold new ideas. And as the most international school at Harvard, we convene global leaders in the John F. Kennedy Jr. Forum, host visiting experts in the classroom, and attract a diverse community of faculty, students, and staff.

