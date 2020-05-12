Harvard Law Student Aiyanna Sanders Awarded $10,000 Scholarship From Robert Half Legal And MCCA

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Half Legal and the Minority Corporate Counsel Association (MCCA) have named Aiyanna Sanders as the Robert Half Legal Scholar and a member of MCCA's Lloyd M. Johnson, Jr. Scholarship Program, Class of 2022. She has been awarded $10,000 to use toward law school tuition expenses, in addition to the opportunity to work with MCCA leaders as she prepares for her legal career.

Currently enrolled at Harvard Law School, Sanders graduated cum laude from Emory University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and African American studies. While at Emory, she received the Herman L. Reese Community Service Award in recognition of her significant contributions to the black community in the greater Atlanta area, and an NAACP People's Choice Award. She was also honored as a Rudolph P. Byrd Scholar, distinguishing students who demonstrate leadership in activities that address social, political, cultural and professional issues in the African American community, and named as an Emory Center for Women 2019 Graduating Woman of Excellence. Additionally, Sanders was inducted into the Pi Sigma Alpha National Political Honor Society.

As an undergraduate, Sanders was a communications fellow and officer for the university's Commission on Racial and Social Justice; treasurer for Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.; and president of the Black Pre-Law Society. She served in a leadership role in the Black Mental Health Ambassadors organization and as a senior staff administrator/outreach and external affairs intern for the college's Black Student Union. Sanders volunteered in a broad range of community service activities, including mentoring incoming college freshmen. She is interested in pursuing a career in corporate law while also working with nonprofit programs that support underserved communities.

"Aiyanna's exceptional leadership, academic, advocacy and analytical capabilities, combined with her commitment to social justice, will serve as a strong foundation for success as an attorney," said Jamy Sullivan, executive director of Robert Half Legal. "We are pleased to sponsor MCCA's efforts to help promising law students achieve their career goals."

"The Lloyd M. Johnson, Jr. Scholarship Program was created to help expand the pipeline of diverse legal talent," said Jean Lee, president and CEO of MCCA. "We are honored to support and mentor the next generation of legal leaders, such as students like Aiyanna, who will use their legal knowledge to bring meaningful change and serve those in need."

Open to diverse students interested in a corporate law career and diversity and inclusion issues, MCCA's Lloyd M. Johnson, Jr. Scholarship Program provides financial support for first-year law students who are financially disadvantaged and pursuing a Juris Doctor degree. Program recipients receive a $10,000 award for their first year of law school. In addition, MCCA offers scholars mentoring opportunities and helps place them in paid internship positions with corporate law departments during the summer immediately following successful completion of their first year of law school. Each scholarship recipient also receives ongoing professional development.

About MCCA

The Minority Corporate Counsel Association was founded in 1997 with the purpose of making the next generation of legal leaders as diverse as the world we live in. From publishing research insights to providing professional development opportunities to offering advisory services, today MCCA is the preeminent voice on diversity and inclusion in the legal industry. MCCA empowers members with the tools needed to disrupt business as usual — and to blaze a path forward for their company, industry and corporate America.

About Robert Half Legal

Robert Half Legal is the premier provider of legal staffing and consulting solutions for law firms and corporate legal departments. With North American and global locations, Robert Half Legal provides a customized approach, including managed review, legal project management and eDiscovery services, to help organizations handle constantly changing workloads. The company offers in-demand expertise across practice areas, as well as highly skilled legal professionals on a temporary, project and full-time basis. More information about the full suite of legal staffing and consulting solutions can be found at roberthalf.com/legal.

