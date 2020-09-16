Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Announces Partnerships With The Boston Red Sox and The Boston Globe

WELLESLEY, Mass., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care announced today that it has signed a multi-year partnership with The Boston Red Sox as its official Health & Wellness partner. In addition to its partnership with the Red Sox, Harvard Pilgrim has also entered into a partnership with the Boston Globe to develop wellness and other important health care focused content for the Boston Globe's various distribution channels.

Mask Up, Red Sox Nation!

To kick-off its partnership announcement, Harvard Pilgrim has created a public service announcement entitled "Mask Up, Red Sox Nation!" featuring Christian Vázquez of the Boston Red Sox, to urge the public to mask up and wear face coverings to stop the spread of COVID-19. The PSA campaign, in both English and Spanish, will appear on New England television outlets as well as on Harvard Pilgrim's social media channels.

"We are proud to announce our partnerships with two of the most renowned organizations in the region," said Michael Carson, president and CEO of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care. "Our partnerships with the Boston Red Sox and the Boston Globe are designed to provide greater awareness of health and wellness, as well as health care access, by leveraging our combined expertise, resources and, most of all, our shared mission to be of service to our communities. Together, we will bring new and meaningful health and wellness focused events to Fenway Park, philanthropic initiatives to our communities in greatest need, and we will share important, timely and relevant health care related content with Boston Globe readers across New England and the nation. All of us at Harvard Pilgrim are excited to work closely with both organizations in the years ahead."

"We are so pleased to partner with Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and to be part of their Mask Up, Red Sox Nation! campaign," said Troup Parkinson, Red Sox executive vice president. "Now more than ever, we are looking to our health care providers for information and guidance and could not be happier to count Harvard Pilgrim as the newest member of our Red Sox family."

"We are extremely proud to be working with Harvard Pilgrim. Our complementary mission to both inform, guide and serve our communities couldn't be more fitting in these tough times, and we are honored to be partnering with such an exemplary leader in the health care space," Kayvan Salmanpour, Chief Commercial Officer, Boston Globe.

View the PSA here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AymKJjU-VCY&feature=youtu.be

