Harver Ranks on 2022 Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies List

Leading hiring solution provider recognized for year-over-year growth as demand for talent decisioning products accelerates

BOSTON, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harver, the industry leading hiring solution helping organizations optimize their talent decisions, today announced its inclusion as no. 3392 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses.

Harver's inclusion is representative of the organization's year-over-year growth since inception in 2015. The company has been committed to delivering a robust and diverse set of solutions to enable high-quality hiring outcomes for the world's largest employers without compromising on speed. This commitment has been further accelerated by the company's recent acquisition of pymetrics, bolstering Harver's ability to address a broad set of talent acquisition and talent management use cases.

"The last few years have forced global organizations to reckon with some of the most complex hiring and talent challenges imaginable," said Scott Landers, CEO, Harver. "Our recognition by Inc. is an honor and a true testament to the hard work and commitment of Harverians across the globe. We are proud to partner with so many of the world's largest global companies to help optimize talent decisions across the employee lifecycle. We are committed to building a great company for our employees and customers and are excited to continue innovating to add key customer value."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, economic hurdles, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of COVID-19. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 list, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

About Harver

Harver is the industry leading hiring solution helping organizations optimize their talent decisions. Rooted in over 35 years of rich data insights, the company's portfolio of solutions enables organizations to make the best talent decisions across the entire employee lifecycle. Having processed over 100 million candidates, Harver provides trusted, flexible, and adaptable offerings making hiring better, faster, and fundamentally more fair. More than 1,300 customers including Booking.com, Peloton, Valvoline, and McDonalds trust Harver to help put purpose to work.

