Harvest by Hillwood Communities Sweeps 40th Annual McSAM Awards

ARGYLE, Texas, April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest, a Hillwood Communities master-planned development located in Argyle, took home five of the developer's six awards from the 40th annual McSAM Awards held at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel last Saturday. Outstanding individual winners included Angie Mastrocola, Developer Project Manager of the Year, and Page Austin, the Lifestyle Director of the Year. Other recognition for Harvest included Master Planned Community of the Year 600+ acres, Best Lifestyle Annual Program and Best Print Ad.

"It's such an honor to win Lifestyle Director of the Year," said Page Austin. "I couldn't do what I do without the support from Hillwood and FirstService Residential, whose partnership allows me to be both a dreamer and creator. Our work goes so much deeper than events; it's about reaching people and building lives."

Hillwood Communities has received multiple best-in-class awards for the quality of its homes, which are surrounded by purposefully designed walkways, gathering spaces, and structural amenities to spark spontaneous encounters and foster shared interests. Additional amenities at Harvest include a commercial organic farm, coffee shop and farmhouse.

In 2018, Residential Strategies (RSI) named Harvest DFW's #1 master-planned community. Harvest also closed another sensational year of sales, with the community ranking #33 in the Top 50 Master-Planned Communities rankings from John Burns Real Estate Consulting.

"From the moment I saw it, I could see that Harvest was a special community based on a very unique idea," said David Jarvis, senior vice president of consulting for John Burns Real Estate Consulting. "We know from consumer research that getting outside tops the list of priorities for homebuyers. Harvest gives homeowners tangible opportunities to spend time outdoors without giving up on any of the traditional master-planned amenities."

"I am beyond proud of our amazing team, whose talent and energy have transformed a stellar residential development into a bona fide community," said Fred Balda. "The creativity and vitality they put into their programming is reflected in the deep engagement and enjoyment of our residents."

In addition to the 2019 McSAM wins for Harvest, Bluewood was also recognized for Best Community Entry Feature.

About Hillwood Communities

Hillwood, a Perot company, is a premier commercial and residential real estate developer, investor and advisor of properties throughout North America and Europe. With a diverse portfolio of properties and home to many of the world's leading companies, Hillwood is committed to bringing long-term value to our customers, partners and the communities we serve.

Through its Communities division, Hillwood has delivered more than 28,000 single-family lots in 89 master-planned communities across 13 states and two countries. These communities continue to raise the bar in terms of quality, innovation, and the unmistakable sense of community that sets each property apart. Before laying the physical groundwork for any new residential development, Hillwood Communities takes the time to focus on the ideals that draw people together — and the everyday interactions that strengthen those bonds. By purposefully designing its walkways, gathering spaces, and structural amenities to spark spontaneous encounters and foster shared interests, Hillwood Communities creates community in every sense. For more information, please visit http://www.hillwoodcommunities.com.

