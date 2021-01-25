Harvest Group Opens Target Office in Minneapolis, MN

Voronyak previously worked for the J.M. Smucker Company, where she led their Target team through transformational growth and acquisitions for 12 years. She is deeply respected by Target, with a proven record of delivering strong results and a broad category knowledge across the store. Harvest Group says that Voronyak is a person of genuine character that embodies their mission and values. The feeling is mutual as Voronyak expresses how she is "incredibly excited to join a team that aligns so much with [her] passions for developing and supporting both people and businesses."

Voronyak is an expert at leading businesses to accomplish their goals in partnership with Target. As an executive with an omnichannel skillset, Voronyak is prepared to lead brands through the changing retail landscape.

About Harvest Group:

We exist to grow our clients' business. We are the trusted partner for CPG brands looking to grow their omnichannel business at Walmart, Sam's Club, Kroger and now Target. Our multi-functional team of retail experts leverages first class systems and technology to fight for clients along every step of the retail journey. With the industry currently split into traditional brick and mortar brokerages and eCommerce only tech companies, we are proud to provide a rare omnichannel solution for companies at all life stages. From Shark Tank funded start-ups to Top 50 CPG companies and everyone in between, we help our clients put more products in shoppers' baskets, both in store and online. Named one of Entrepreneur Magazine's 2018 Top Company Cultures, Forbes 2019 Small Giants, and Inc.'s Best Workplaces of 2020, our culture is at the heart of everything we do. We prioritize our values in every area of our business—in our people, relationships, processes, and ultimately how we serve our clients. Learn more at harvestgroup.com.

