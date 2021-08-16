Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Announces Sale Leaseback Transaction with Innovative Industrial Properties

PHOENIX, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. ("Harvest") (CSE: HARV, OTCQX: HRVSF), a vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., today announced the closing of a sale leaseback transaction with Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. ("IIP") (NYSE: IIPR).

Harvest sold a property in Hancock, Maryland for approximately $16.6 million excluding transaction costs. Concurrent with the sale Harvest entered into a long term lease with IIP. Harvest plans to continue to operate the property as a licensed cultivation and processing facility and expects to recover up to approximately $12.9 million in tenant improvements from IIP. The total proceeds for the transaction are expected to be approximately $29.5 million.

"We are pleased to secure real estate financing to support expansion activities at our Hancock cultivation and processing facility," said Chief Executive Officer Steve White. "Maryland is one of our core markets with significant future growth potential. We look forward to expanding our wholesale operations and providing continuing support for our retail locations in Maryland after additional capacity comes online."

Harvest currently operates three medical dispensaries in Halethorpe, Lutherville-Timonium and Rockville supported by a cultivation and processing facility in Hancock.

Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator. Since 2011, Harvest has been committed to expanding its retail and wholesale presence throughout the U.S., acquiring, manufacturing, and selling cannabis products for patients and consumers in addition to providing services to retail dispensaries. Through organic license wins, service agreements, and targeted acquisitions, Harvest has assembled an operational footprint spanning multiple states in the U.S. Harvest's mission is to improve lives through the goodness of cannabis. We hope you'll join us on our journey: https://harvesthoc.com

Forward-looking Statements

