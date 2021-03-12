Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. To Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call on March 30, 2021

PHOENIX, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (CSE: HARV, OTCQX: HRVSF) ("Harvest"), a vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., today announced that it will hold a conference call on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time following the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results.

Participating on the call to review Harvest Health & Recreation's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 financial and operating results will be Steve White, Chief Executive Officer and Deborah Keeley, Chief Financial Officer.

Registration for this event is required. Please use this link to register:

http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9090211

Following registration, an email confirmation will be sent including dial in details and unique conference call codes. Registration will remain open during the call however we recommend advance registration to access the event.

Fourth quarter results will be available at:

https://investor.harvesthoc.com/financials/default.aspx

The live conference call webcast and replay will be available at:

https://investor.harvesthoc.com/financials/default.aspx

About Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.

Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator. Since 2011, Harvest has been committed to expanding its retail and wholesale presence throughout the U.S., acquiring, manufacturing, and selling cannabis products for patients and consumers in addition to providing services to retail dispensaries. Through organic license wins, service agreements, and targeted acquisitions, Harvest has assembled an operational footprint spanning multiple states in the U.S. Harvest's mission is to improve lives through the goodness of cannabis. We hope you'll join us on our journey: https://harvesthoc.com

