Harvest Health & Recreation to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com June 20th

PHOENIX, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest Health & Recreation (CSE: HARV,OTCQX: HRVSF), a vertically-integrated cannabis company with one of the largest and deepest footprints in the U.S., today announced that Steve Gutterman, President, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 20th.

DATE: Thursday, June 20th

TIME: 12:00 PM ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/June20VICPR

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

About Harvest Health & Recreation

Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. is a multi-state cannabis operator (MSO) and vertically-integrated cannabis company. Subject to completion of announced acquisitions, Harvest will have the largest footprint in the U.S., with rights to more than 210 facilities, of which approximately 140 are retail locations, and more than 1,580 employees across 17 states. Since 2011, the company has been committed to aggressively expanding its Harvest House of Cannabis retail and wholesale presence throughout the U.S., acquiring, creating and growing leading brands for patients and consumers nationally and continuing on a path of profitable growth. Harvest's mission is to improve lives through the goodness of cannabis and is focused on its vision to become the most valuable cannabis company in the world. We hope you'll join us on our journey: https://harvestinc.com.

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

