Harvest of Ohio Opens Medical Dispensary in Columbus

More information for patients about the new medical dispensary location can be found at:

https://www.harvestofohio.com/

Instagram: @HarvestofOhio

Facebook: @HarvestofOhio

Ariane B. Kirkpatrick, Chief Executive Officer and majority owner of Harvest of Ohio, LLC, Harvest Grows, LLC and Harvest Processing, LLC said, "Words cannot express how excited we are to officially begin serving patients. We are pleased that we have assembled such a diverse team of executives, managers, associates, and vendors.

As a black businesswoman, I have overcome years of obstacles to arrive at this moment, entering this new and rapidly evolving cannabis industry. Our majority-minority partnership allowed my entire team to gain valuable insight required to commence operations. I appreciate all of the assistance from Ohio state regulators throughout this process.

Harvest of Ohio aspires to become one of Ohio's most respected operators, conducting the essential business of improving patient lives with access to high quality medical marijuana products."

About Harvest of Ohio, LLC

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Harvest of Ohio, LLC is the first vertically-integrated, minority female-led cannabis company in Ohio. Harvest of Ohio, LLC has been granted licenses to dispense medical marijuana to serve the needs of patients across the state. We hope you'll join us on our journey.

SOURCE Harvest of Ohio, LLC

Related Links

https://www.harvestofohio.com

