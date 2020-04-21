Harvest Partners Hires Jamie Toothman as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer

NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest Partners, LP ("Harvest" or the "Firm") announced today that Jamie Toothman has joined Harvest as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer. In this role, Ms. Toothman will oversee the Firm's legal and compliance matters and provide legal support for funds managed by Harvest.

Prior to joining Harvest, Ms. Toothman was a Senior Vice President at Oaktree Capital Management, L.P., where she managed fund formation and operations, regulatory compliance and other legal matters across a variety of strategies, including private equity and credit opportunities. Ms. Toothman began her legal career at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, focusing on private and public acquisitions, capital markets and other corporate transactions.

Michael DeFlorio, President of Harvest, said, "Having a seasoned professional with experience managing legal and compliance matters, across multiple investment strategies within private equity, makes Jamie a valuable addition to our leadership team. Her expertise will add to the Firm's continued growth, while also helping us navigate an ever-changing global regulatory environment."

Ms. Toothman commented, "I am excited to join the Harvest team and look forward to working with the firm in supporting its continued success and commitment to excellence and integrity."

Ms. Toothman holds a J.D. from the University of Michigan Law School and a B.A. from the University of Michigan.

About Harvest Partners, LP

Founded in 1981, Harvest Partners is a leading New York-based private equity investment firm that focuses on investments in middle-market companies in the business services & consumer, healthcare, industrial services and manufacturing & distribution sectors. Its control and non-control strategies leverage Harvest Partners' 35+ years of experience in financing organic and acquisition-oriented growth companies. For more information, please visit www.harvestpartners.com.

