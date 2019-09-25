Harvest Responds to the Passage of the SAFE Banking Act in the U.S. House of Representatives

PHOENIX , Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. (CSE: HARV, OTCQX: HRVSF) ("Harvest"), a vertically integrated cannabis company with one of the largest and deepest footprints in the U.S. responded to the passage of the Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act of 2019 ("SAFE Banking Act").

"At Harvest, our goal is to increase accessibility to our high-quality, trusted cannabis products to patients and customers nationwide, and to do so, our industry must be able to safely and securely conduct business. The U.S. House of Representatives' passage of the SAFE Banking Act is a significant step in the right direction," said Harvest Executive Chairman Jason Vedadi. "This legislation will provide safety and security to the customers, patients, caregivers and employees that benefit from our industry. It will enable cannabis companies and those working with them to decrease their dependence on cash and allow them to utilize our nation's robust financial resources. The bill will improve access to capital for all companies, large and small, and entrepreneurs from all backgrounds, ultimately increasing our industry's diversity, inclusion and social equity. Further the bill will help discourage the illicit market by normalizing banking and bringing more transparency. We are thrilled to see such bipartisan support and are eager to work with lawmakers to create an atmosphere in which the cannabis industry can continue to thrive and we can share the goodness of cannabis with all Americans."

About Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc.

Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. is a multi-state cannabis operator (MSO) and vertically-integrated cannabis company. Subject to completion of announced acquisitions, Harvest will have one of the largest footprints in the U.S., with rights to more than 210 facilities, of which approximately 130 are retail locations, and more than 1,700 employees across 18 states and territories. Since 2011, the company has been committed to expanding its Harvest House of Cannabis retail and wholesale presence throughout the U.S., acquiring, creating and growing leading brands for patients and consumers nationally and continuing on a path of profitable growth. Harvest's mission is to improve lives through the goodness of cannabis and is focused on its vision to become the most valuable cannabis company in the world. We hope you'll join us on our journey: https://harvestinc.com

