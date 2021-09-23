HAS21 Virtual Wraps Up Three Days of Impactful Programming on Data and Analytics in Healthcare

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Healthcare Analytics Summit (HAS), an annual interactive and educational event for the healthcare industry, today wrapped up three days of meetings, discussions, and presentations meant to challenge and inspire thinking on today's most essential healthcare and health IT issues.

Thousands of executives, clinicians, researchers, analysts, and healthcare and healthcare IT professionals participated in this year's event, themed "Multi-Domain Analytics: Create a Winning Team Approach."

"After all these years of hosting HAS, I continue to be blown away by the case study presentations, demonstrating massive healthcare improvement, and the significant advancements in data, analytics, AI, and healthcare technology that are presented at the conference," said Paul Horstmeier, Chief Operating Officer at Health Catalyst. "Many of the learnings and "a-ha" moments that occurred this week will be the first step in a health organization's transformation to deliver even greater patient outcomes and operational and financial success."

HAS21 Virtual included 192 Braindate topics, 30+ AI and Analytics Showcases, and 30+ conference sessions, all presented by well-known visionaries and C-level executives from leading healthcare organizations.

Highlights from HAS21 Virtual includes:

Golden State Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr delivered the HAS 21 Keynote. Drawing parallels to the healthcare industry, Kerr stressed the importance of utilizing data in a high-pressure, fast-paced industry and concluded by offering some sage advice: ensure your data is accurate, then trust it.

delivered the HAS 21 Keynote. Drawing parallels to the healthcare industry, and concluded by offering some sage advice: ensure your data is accurate, then trust it. Patrick McGill , MD, Executive Vice President, Chief Analytics Officer, at Community Health Network, shared how, through the creation of a practice management dashboard application on their enterprise EDW, the health system reduced reporting hours by 40, while improving quality outcomes and access for new patients and specialist referrals by about 25 percent .

, MD, Executive Vice President, Chief Analytics Officer, at Community Health Network, shared how, through the creation of a practice management dashboard application on their enterprise EDW, the health system . In one of the most impactful sessions of the conference, Chris Chen , MD, CEO of ChenMed, shared how ChenMed improves the health of underserved senior citizen populations under a fully capitated model. Dr. Chen also shared how ChenMed went from 99 percent in-person visits to 100 percent virtual at the start of the pandemic.

, MD, CEO of ChenMed, shared how ChenMed improves the health of underserved senior citizen populations under a fully capitated model. Dr. Chen also shared how During a session titled "Population Health: People Get Ready," Dr. Will Caldwell challenged the audience to reconsider their understanding of population health, declaring that population health must be "agnostic to a payer model." Dr. Caldwell also highlighted the significance of population-based data as the traditional EMR holds only 11 percent of the data leaders need to understand their populations.

Dr. Caldwell also highlighted the significance of population-based data as Patrice A. Harris , MD, MA, FAPA, Psychiatrist, Former President, American Medical Association, Co-Founder and CEO, eMed, emphasized the importance of proactive action where there are opportunities for engagement, including strategic partnerships, community organizing, civic engagement, health education, case management, healthcare, and public policy, to advance health equity.

HAS Awards

Most Impactful Clinical Outcome: The Queen's Health System "Innovative Care Coordination Program Improves Health Equity"

Most Impactful Financial or Operational Outcome: Albany Med "Effectively Reducing Length of Stay for Long-Stay Patients"

Most Innovative: Renown Health "Education and Proactive Outreach Advances Analytics Adoption"

Most Innovative Use of AI: WellAI "How AI Can Leverage 30 Million Medical Studies to Improve Care"

Most Needed in Your Health System Environment: Carle Health "Leveraging AI to Enhance Capacity Planning and Operational Effectiveness Learning Through COVID-19"

Lastly, the most anticipated award of the conference, the Flywheel Award, which recognizes a health system that stands out for consistently and increasingly driving data-informed healthcare improvements, was presented to ChristianaCare.

ChristianaCare was recognized for

$11.3M is cost savings, the result of transforming care delivery and improving quality of care to ACO Medicare beneficiaries.

is cost savings, the result of transforming care delivery and improving quality of care to ACO Medicare beneficiaries. $4.8M cost reduction by eliminating redundant analytics and data repositories.

cost reduction by eliminating redundant analytics and data repositories. $2M in share savings revenue received by decreasing unnecessary utilization and reducing costs.

in share savings revenue received by decreasing unnecessary utilization and reducing costs. $1M in cost savings and revenue enhancement by reducing heart failure costs and sepsis length of stay. The organization also decreased sepsis mortality, saving 55 lives.

in cost savings and revenue enhancement by reducing heart failure costs and sepsis length of stay. The organization also decreased sepsis mortality, saving 55 lives. Commitment to driving health equity, including establishing health equity as a goal and evaluating equity as core component of the health system's commitment to quality.

HAS22 will take place in Salt Lake City, Utah, September 13-15, 2022.

