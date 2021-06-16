HASA Inc., Premier Provider of Sodium Hypochlorite Shock and Sanitizer, Announces Acquisition of Pool Chemistry Training Institute (PCTI)

SAUGUS, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HASA Inc. (www.Hasa.com), the leading West Coast supplier of liquid sodium hypochlorite for water and swimming pool sanitization, is proud to announce that it has acquired all assets and intellectual property of Pool Chemistry Training Institute (PCTI) as part of an initiative to support the continued education of and support for its essential pool service professional community.

Co-founded in 2018 by pool chemistry expert Dr. Bob Lowry, PCTI's training program is the first of its kind to provide an in-depth pool water chemistry class specifically for residential pool service professionals. PCTI's signature 1-Day Residential Pool Chemistry Certification course—called Pool Chemistry Certified (or "PCC-R")—is widely recognized as the gold-standard curriculum in the pool training space. While the PCC-R course is aimed primarily at pool service technicians, it also benefits retail stores—and even pool owners—and is the only pool chemistry certification course available for residential pool pros.

HASA will now selectively sponsor, improve, and support the 1-Day Residential Pool Chemistry Certification Class, which leverages Dr. Lowry's 45 years of water chemistry knowledge. HASA will also expand availability of the program at upcoming tradeshows, distributor events and online to help enhance the expertise and credentials of backyard pool service pros.

"For the past five decades, HASA has been entrenched in providing comprehensive support for pool service pros focused primarily on backyard residential pools," said Rick Sawin, Vice President of Pool, Distribution and Sales for HASA, Inc. "We have long been impressed with Bob Lowry's tremendous contribution to the swimming pool field. He has made an indelible impact by delivering highly specialized pool maintenance training curriculum to the industry—and this new HASA-PCTI partnership offers a great way to educate and certify pool service professionals seeking advanced training and credentials."

Dr. Lowry has a long and esteemed reputation within the pool care industry. Prior to co-founding PCTI, he served as a technology officer for DEL Ozone, an ozone generator manufacturer. He also has been a consultant to numerous corporations including DuPont, Olin, Nalco, Arch and FMC—and has advised industry brands such as Natural Chemistry, LaMotte, ITS, Pentair and Jacuzzi. Dr. Lowry has written 21 pool and spa water chemistry books, published more than 175 technical articles, written 29 technical white papers, penned a monthly column for Pool & Spa News, and crafted three comprehensive IPSSA training manuals presenting 425 pages on water chemistry instruction.

"With the increase in backyard pool use we've witnessed within the past year alone, the need for essential, well trained pool service pros is stronger than ever and expected to be unprecedented this season," added Terry Arko, HASA's Product Content and Training Manager. "Dr. Lowry is a true luminary within the swimming pool industry—and HASA is thrilled to partner with PCTI to promote this incredibly in-depth, yet practical, water chemistry class to aid pool pros looking to further build their knowledge base."

PCTI testing apps will be available this summer season through HASA's new mobile app—available for download on the Apple and Google Play app stores under "HASA Rewards."

About HASA

HASA, Inc. is a leading producer and supplier of high-quality water treatment products used to sanitize and maintain water systems, including swimming pools, water tanks and containment vessels for recreational, industrial and municipal end markets. Founded in 1964, the company operates out of facilities in California, Arizona, Washington, Nevada and Texas. HASA's many dealers, distributors, service professionals and end-user customers have all played a vital role in the company's success.

