PHILADELPHIA, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hasan Arif, M.D., F.A.S.N. is recognized by Continental Who's Who as Pinnacle Professional of The Year in the field of Nephrology in recognition of his role as Nephrologist and Co-Director at Drexel University College of Medicine.

A leader in healthcare delivery, Hahnemann University Hospital strives to provide their clients with quality medical services utilizing the latest innovations in technology.

(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

With over thirteen years of experience in the medical field, Hasan Arif is revered for his outstanding contributions to the medical profession. Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Arif has attained extensive experience in the areas of acute kidney failure, end-stage kidney disease, glomerulonephritis, hypertension, kidney disease, kidney stones and critical care. In his current capacity, Dr. Arif serves as an Assistant Professor in the Division of Nephrology and the Co-Director of the Hypertension center at Drexel University College of Medicine. He is the Director of Continued Medical Education for the Department of Medicine and the Division of Nephrology at Drexel University.

Board Certified in Nephrology, Hypertension and Internal Medicine, throughout the course of his education and training, Dr. Arif earned his Medical Degree from Dow Medical College in Pakistan in 2005. Thereafter, Dr. Arif would go on to complete his Internal Medicine internship, residency, and fellowship with Drexel University/Hahnemann University Hospital.

To further enhance his professional development, Dr. Arif is a prominent fellow of several exemplary organizations including the American Society of Nephrology, the National Kidney Foundation and the American Society of Hypertension/American Heart Association.

Charitable to various organizations, Dr. Arif is passionate about the Lupus Foundation of America Philadelphia Tri-State Chapter.

In recognition of his professional accolades, Dr. Arif is the recipient of multiple teaching awards namely Outstanding Clinical Educator in 2016 by the graduating nephrology fellows, the Golden Apple teaching award in 2017 and the Charles Swartz – Howard Miller MD teacher of the year award in 2018. In addition, Dr. Arif was awarded The Top Doctor Award in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for 2018.

When he is not working, Dr. Arif enjoys traveling.

Dr. Arif dedicates this recognition to his mother, Nasreen Arif, his wife, Dr. Safia Siddiqui and his mentor Dr. Ellie Kelepouris for all their support.

For more information, please visit http://drexel.edu/medicine/faculty/profiles/hasan-arif/

Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

