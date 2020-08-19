WASHINGTON, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/Hasbro-Recalls-Super-Soaker-XP-20-and-XP-30-Water-Blasters-Due-to-Violation-of-Federal-Lead-Content-Ban-Sold-Exclusively-at-Target

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Super Soaker XP 20 and Super Soaker XP 30

Hazard: The decorative sticker on the water tank of the water blaster toys contain levels of lead in the ink that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately take the recalled toy away from children and contact Hasbro Inc. for instructions on how to return the product and receive a full refund. Consumers will be asked to unscrew the tank from the blaster and return the tank to the manufacturer using a postage prepaid label, for a full refund.

Consumer Contact:

Hasbro Inc. at 888-664-3323 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET on Fridays, or email at [email protected] or online at https://shop.hasbro.com/en-us and click on "MORE INFO" at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 52,900

Description:

This recall involves the Super Soaker XP20 (E6286) which is a green and orange hand-held water blaster, and the XP 30 (E6289) which is an orange and blue hand-held water blaster. "Nerf Super Soaker" and the model number are printed on the sticker on the side of the water blaster.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported.

Sold At: Target from March 2020 to July 2020 for about $8 (XP 20) and $13 (XP 30).

Importer: Hasbro, Inc., of Pawtucket, R.I.

Manufacturer: Hasbro, Inc., of Pawtucket, R.I.

Manufactured in: India

Footer

Release Number: 20-168

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

