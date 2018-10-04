HASBRO SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Hasbro, Inc. - HAS

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until November 27, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Hasbro, Inc. (NasdaqGS: HAS), if they purchased the Company's shares between April 24, 2017 and October 23, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Rhode Island.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Hasbro and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-has/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by November 27, 2018.

About the Lawsuit

Hasbro and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On October 23, 2017, the Company disclosed disappointing 3Q2017 financial results including that U.S. and Canada operations were negatively impacted by the Toys "R" Us bankruptcy, contributing to a 5% decline in operating profit to $217.3 million, or 21.9% of net revenues, compared to $228 million in 2016. Further, the Company's CFO advised that challenges in the U.K. and Brazil would likely continue through the year with sales increasing only 4% to 7% from the fourth quarter a year ago.

On this news, the price of Hasbro stock plummeted.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200

New Orleans, LA 70163

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Related Links

http://www.ksfcounsel.com

