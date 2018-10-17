Hashgard Making Grand Entrance into US and EU Digital Finance Markets

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With backing from over 80 funds including Fenbushi Capital, Vechain foundation, BKFUND, Frees Fund, and Gobi Capital, an upcoming listing on a major crypto exchange, and an upcoming fully operational testnet release, Hashgard, a new generation of trusted, inclusive, intermediary, and programmable digital finance public chain, has set its sights on carving out a dominant position in the Asian, American and European markets.

Cryptocurrencies have outlived the hype and have transformed into an asset class in their own right. Hundreds of investment funds from around the world have begun offering crypto exposure for interested clients, revealing many glaring questions about how those digital assets will then be managed and organized. As billion of dollars are involved in the Token Economy Industry, a precise and transparent public chain infrastructure is necessary.

That's where Hashgard comes in. Hashgard's blockchain-based solution is designed to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets while providing investors with real-time, transparent information. Although these functions are at the core of Hashgard's solution, they are only the tip of the iceberg.

The red-hot security token offering (STO) is already starting to disrupt the trillion dollar finance industry, with top-tier global exchanges NYSE and SIX Swiss Exchange preparing their own platforms, Bakkt and SIX Digital Exchange, respectively. Hashgard is developing a smart contract deployment platform for the STO market, aiming to provide an all-in-one offering for both companies and crypto funds. The new platform is set to feature a token smart contract one-click generation tool and smart contract auditing services, among other features.

"STO is a new revolution for token offerings, which can meet the legal and compliance requirements globally," said Tom Huang, Co-Founder of Hashgard.

Over 80 funds, including Fenbushi Capital, Vechain, BKFUND, and Node Capital, have backed Hashgard with investments totaling more than $20 million. Many of these funds are lining up to become Hashgard's first clients.

Hashgard founder Charlie Xu, who is also the founding partner at BKFUND, has gathered a team of blockchain, business, and technical professionals as well as valuable strategic advisors from across the blockchain space. The Hashgard team is currently developing a testnet and smart contract deployment platform and have already released their Digital Asset Management Platform in July 2018.

Although Hashgard (GARD) already trades on exchanges Gate.io, Bgogo, Hotbit, and Idex, the team have announced that GARD tokens are also set to get listed on one of the top ten crypto exchanges by year end. Blockchain auditing firm ICORating awarded Hashgard a "Stable+" rating in September 2018.

Hashgard is aiming to leverage this momentum and traction to make a grand entrance into the digital finance markets of North America and Europe and establish itself as the premiere "one-stop" solution for institutions that offer crypto exposure around the world.

