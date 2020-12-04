Hastings & Hastings Welcomes New Personal Injury Lawyer To The Firm

CHANDLER, Ariz., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hastings & Hastings is pleased to announce the addition of a new accident attorney. Kate Hastings Winterland will be part of the Chandler office, and joins the firm after being admitted to practice law by the State Bar of Arizona in 2020.

As a personal injury lawyer, Kate represents client's who have been the victims of car accidents, catastrophic injury, trucking accidents, pedestrian accidents, motorcycle accidents, among other practice areas in accident law. Prior to practice, Kate has worked at the firm since 2007.

With a B.S. in Economics from Arizona State University's W.P. Carey School of Business, Kate Hastings Winterland has always been interested in how society uses its limited resources, which is tied to her passion for discounted fees for accident victims. Since clients have a choice in who they hire to represent them for their injury claim, Kate is passionate about Hastings and Hastings' discount fees and believes that charging 1/3 or more is not fair to the client. She is proud to be joining a firm with over 40 years of niche focus on personal injury law at affordable rates for Arizonans. This allows clients to keep more of their settlement.

While she received offers and scholarships from multiple out-of-state law schools, Kate Hastings Winterland is a native Arizonan who knew she wanted stay in her native state of Arizona to both learn and practice law. When she passed the bar, she did so with a score high enough to practice in any UBE jurisdiction.

Hastings & Hastings is an Arizona law firm focused solely on personal injury cases. The accident law firm was established over 40 years ago by Kate's father and mother (who has since left the firm). Their major practice areas include auto accident injuries, semi-truck accidents, pedestrian and bicycle injuries, motorcycle accidents, dog bites, slip and falls, and wrongful death cases. They have twelve offices valley wide to better serve their clients, and in cases where people cannot come to an office, a licensed attorney will travel to them. They are proud of their high referral and repeat client rates as Arizona's premier Discount Accident Lawyers, proudly serving the greater Phoenix area.

