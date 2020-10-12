Hasty Pope Changes Name to Hasty Pope Davies

GAINESVILLE, Ga., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hasty Pope, a personal injury law firm, has changed its name to Hasty Pope Davies.

Partners Jonathan Pope and Tom Pope III announced the change with the naming of Dustin Davies as a partner in the firm, which has offices in Canton and Gainesville.

"Dustin is the first firm name partner we've had since Tom and I took over leadership of the firm in 2008," Jon Pope explained. "We have a long history of serving people who have been injured throughout Georgia and the Southeast. We are excited about what this new chapter brings."

Davies, who joined the firm in 2012 as an associate attorney, has been selected as a Georgia Super Lawyer Rising Star in Personal Injury for the last seven years. He has successfully tried cases in Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama. He and Jon obtained a $2.8 million verdict in a dental malpractice case, the largest dental malpractice verdict ever in Georgia. Dustin and Tom tried a case in Tennessee, obtaining a $768,000.00 verdict, where the defense refused to tender its insurance policy limit of $300,000.00. Recently, the firm obtained a $6 million settlement for a local family injured in a tractor trailer collision in Florida.

"I'm excited about being named partner," Davies said. "Jon, Tom, and I have had a lot of fun working up and trying cases together over the past eight years, helping a lot of deserving people. I'm looking forward to this next chapter with the firm and can't wait to see what we're able to accomplish."

Davies is active in the legal community. He currently serves on the Executive Committee of the Georgia Trial Lawyers Association (GTLA), is a District Vice President of GTLA, and serves as a Co-Chair of GTLA's Leadership Education & Advanced Direction (LEAD) Program, which educates and develops GTLA's youngest and newest members to be leaders in the organization.

He is chairman-elect of the Civil Justice Political Action Committee, which is a bipartisan organization devoted to protecting and defending our civil justice system in order to ensure public safety and justice for all Georgians.

Formed in 1953, the firm has been one of the top in the state representing truck and auto accident victims and injured workers. Judge Marion T. Pope Jr., Jon and Tom's father, and Andy Roach practiced together in the 1950s. William G. "Billy" Hasty Jr. eventually joined Andy Roach when Judge Pope became a Superior Court Judge and later Chief Judge of Georgia Court of Appeals.

Jon joined the firm in 1996 and Tom in 2001. Judge Pope returned in 2002 after retiring from the Court of Appeals. Today, Judge Pope and Billy Hasty serve as attorneys of counsel at the firm.

"The firm, in some shape or form, has been around since the 1950s," Tom said. "We've practiced in the same town with the same partners and with the same goal of taking care of our clients. We are a family law firm and Dustin will become part of the family."

Hasty Pope Davies LLP is an established law firm of experienced trial attorneys with more than 100 years of combined experience in settling and litigating lawsuits. The firm exclusively handles personal injury and workers' compensation cases, including automobile and truck accidents, wrongful death, construction accidents, and traumatic brain injury. With offices in Canton and Gainesville, Hasty Pope Davies has the knowledge, experience and history of success to help its north Georgia clients be fairly compensated, acting as an advocate for its clients from the time of their accidents through to the final verdicts or settlements. For more information, call 770-479-0366 or visit www.hastypope.com.

