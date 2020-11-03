HatchBeauty Brands Expands its Commitment to Trend Democratization with the Acquisition of Duncan Cosmetics

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HatchBeauty Brands, a beauty and wellness incubator located in Los Angeles, California, announced today that it has purchased the beauty brand portfolio of Duncan Enterprises, known as Duncan Cosmetics. Duncan Cosmetics' portfolio of brands--Lique, Tattoo Junkie, Remi Rose and BE Beauty Essentials--provides consumers with high-performing, efficacious formulas at affordable price points. The acquisition will strengthen HatchBeauty's position as an authority on trend democratization within the beauty and wellness landscape.

Founded in 1944, Duncan Enterprises is known for its strong offerings across the DIY space. Duncan Cosmetics' four brands service Gen X, Millennial and Gen Z consumers with a range of products designed to bring affordable trends to mass-market audiences. The brands currently retail at Target, Kohls, Urban Outfitters and Dollar Tree.

"We are excited to welcome the Duncan Cosmetics team into the HatchBeauty Brands family. This acquisition strengthens our commitment to ensuring consumers everywhere have access to affordable and efficacious beauty and wellness products," notes HatchBeauty Brands President, Preston Bottomy. "In the months ahead, we look forward to sharing expertise between our teams and leveraging a broader brand portfolio across our network of retail partners."

"The Duncan beauty team is thrilled to be part of the HatchBeauty Brands family of brands. This acquisition will maximize new product innovation and sales distribution for both companies and create a powerhouse of beauty and wellness brand products for our consumers and retailer partners. Our shared vision, values, and passion for the beauty industry align perfectly with HatchBeauty Brands, and together we are going to do big things," says Duncan President and CEO Larry Hermansen.

ABOUT HATCHBEAUTY BRANDS:

About HatchBeauty Brands: Founded in 2009 HATCHBEAUTY, LLC expanded to HATCHBEAUTY BRANDS in 2019. Now one of the first companies to offer both beauty and wellness incubation under one roof, HatchBeauty Brands is rapidly changing the landscape of brand innovation with a focus on trend democratization. Its current portfolio includes: NatureWell, Found, Orlando Pita Play, and Baby Phat Beauty. Later this year, HatchBeauty Brands will launch a celebrity-founded skincare and supplement line and in early2021, expand its current NatureWell brand to include a range of supplements.

SOURCE HatchBeauty Brands

