Hatem Naguib takes on new role at Barracuda as Chief Executive Officer

CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda Networks, Inc., a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-enabled security solutions, today announced that Hatem Naguib has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and to its Board of Directors. Mr. Naguib previously served as Barracuda's Chief Operating Officer since December 2018.

"Hatem has been instrumental in the successful cloud transformation of Barracuda over the past few years through his vision and thought leadership for Barracuda's leading security solutions and by continually expanding its operational capabilities to meet the security challenges faced by businesses and institutions today," said Chip Virnig, a partner at Thoma Bravo. "We are excited to support Hatem and the Barracuda team as they continue to drive rapid customer expansion and accelerate revenue growth. On behalf of Thoma Bravo, I want to thank BJ Jenkins for his leadership and for his ongoing commitment to Barracuda."

"Barracuda has never been in a stronger position to take advantage of the opportunities ahead of us and our sales momentum is increasing each month," said Hatem Naguib, Chief Executive Officer, Barracuda. "Being named a Leader in "The Forrester WaveTM: Email Security, Q2 2021 report, consistently achieving top ranking in Gartner Peer Insights for our firewall and email solutions, and repeatedly being recognized as a finalist and winning the Best Customer Service award in the SC Awards 2021 validates our innovation and our dedication to our customers. We are also experiencing strong growth in the number of multi-product customers who are using our Zero Trust Access, cloud-to-cloud backup, web application firewalls, and CloudGen firewall solutions to protect their businesses from increasingly frequent, targeted and sophisticated cyberattacks. Barracuda's integrated and leading security platform offers our MSPs and customers a holistic approach to solve the diverse security challenges they are facing. I am honored to lead the company forward at such a pivotal and exciting time in its journey."

William BJ Jenkins, who had been Barracuda's CEO and a member of its Board of Directors since November 2012, will continue serving on Barracuda's Board of Directors.

About Barracuda

At Barracuda we strive to make the world a safer place. We believe every business deserves access to cloud-enabled, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. We protect email, networks, data, and applications with innovative solutions that grow and adapt with our customers' journey. More than 200,000 organizations worldwide trust Barracuda to protect them — in ways they may not even know they are at risk — so they can focus on taking their business to the next level. For more information, visit barracuda.com.

Barracuda Networks, Barracuda and the Barracuda Networks logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Barracuda Networks, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

