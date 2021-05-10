Hathaway Dinwiddie Construction Company Announces Promotion and Succession Advancement of Key Team Members

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hathaway Dinwiddie Construction (www.hathawaydinwiddie.com ), celebrating 110 years of industry leadership and quality construction, today announced strategic transitions within its senior ranks. John Cowles has been named Chief Operating Office and Arthur Kozinski has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Regional Manager of Southern California. David Lee , current COO, will continue his leadership with the Company's Board of Directors working on long term financial strategies. Steve Smith , Southern California Regional Manager for the last 23 years, will shift into more substantive support of ongoing major projects.

"Hathaway Dinwiddie has a culture of promoting from within, and fostering opportunity throughout the Company," said Greg Cosko, President & CEO of Hathaway Dinwiddie," and these promotions are good examples of that."

"Hathaway Dinwiddie has always been like a family," said Kozinski and Cowles in a statement. "Having seasoned veterans like Steve Smith and David Lee as mentors, during the transition of responsibilities, is key to how our company builds and fosters generational wisdom."

John Cowles career with Hathaway Dinwiddie started nearly 35 years ago when he started work part time in the field while attending college. Throughout his career John has been a has been a leader in the planning, development, and implementation of many of the company's most complex projects and is an avid believer of using technology to increase the productivity, quality and safety of our Projects. Cowles is also an adjunct professor at USC having taught there for over a decade. It is currently contemplated that Cowles will conduct his duties from Los Angeles, with regular trips to the Bay Area.

Arthur Kozinski has been with Hathaway Dinwiddie for over 35 years. He has overseen, led and supported the growth of the office and many significant projects including the Getty Center, 2000 Ave of the Stars, Tishman Speyer's work in Playa Vista, and more recently the USC Village, the Coliseum, Vermont Corridor and Lumen West, to name a few.

Hathaway Dinwiddie celebrates its 110th year of business in California in 2021. The company focuses on the California market and is known for constructing many of the state's iconic buildings. Consistently ranked in the ENR Top 100 General Contractors in the United States, Hathaway Dinwiddie provides General Contracting, Project Planning and Management services in California's most dynamic markets. The company has helped the nation's premier companies and institutions develop landmark structures and quality interior spaces throughout Southern California, San Francisco Bay Area and Silicon Valley.

