Hatteras® Announces the HitTrax Home Platform for Private and Home Use

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InMotion Systems, LLC, developer of the industry leading HitTrax Data Capture & Simulation System, has announced the availability of HitTrax Home. This new platform, which utilizes the same core computer vision technology that powers the professional HitTrax model used by MLB organizations, is now available for purchase by private and residential users.

HitTrax Home offers an extremely intuitive user-interface that allows the private user to collect advanced hitting metrics and video analysis in real-time via a touch-screen interface. The system also provides the millisecond response time and HD rendering capabilities required to enjoy the patented HitTrax entertainment applications (e.g. HR Challenge, SMASHBall). Players can also participate in online tournaments directly from their home courtesy of the HitTrax Home remote gaming services.

"While HitTrax has been enjoyed by players of all levels through the years, we are particularly excited to launch this new, lower priced platform for our private users," states Founder & CEO Mike Donfrancesco. "Due to the pandemic, we've seen a considerable increase in requests from the home market and this solution will fill that need. We're thrilled that we are now able to deliver the same technology used by the professionals directly into the player's home."

The HitTrax Home platform will be used as a launching pad for eSport style tournaments, as well as additional services that include guided instruction from professional hitting instructors across the country. These services will be introduced in the coming months. Pricing for the main HitTrax Home platform, including touch screen computer, starts below $10,000. Custom configurations are also available.

About InMotion Systems

InMotion Systems, LLC is the developer of HitTrax, a market leading computer vision technology focused on athlete development and entertainment applications involving diamond sports. HitTrax delivers a uniquely engaging experience while serving as a high-tech data collection center focused on player engagement and performance improvement. HitTrax systems are deployed worldwide at baseball/softball training facilities, MLB player development centers, college & high school programs, LBE (location based entertainment) venues, and retail locations. For more information, visit www.hittrax.com

