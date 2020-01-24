Hatteras Hammocks® Announces a Valentine's Day Facebook Giveaway

GREENVILLE, N.C., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hatteras Hammocks (https://hatterashammocks.com/) recently announced: It's time for our Valentine's Day Giveaway! Since things are better in pairs we are giving away 2 Adirondack Chairs & 1 Side Table in your choice of color from our New Hatteras Outdoors Collection! Hatteras Outdoors is the new industry standard of luxury outdoor living. To enter for a chance to win, CLICK HERE to go to our Facebook page and follow the rules below:

Giveaway ends on 2/13 at midnight and the lucky winners will be announced on 2/14 in the comments! Only 1 entry per person. Only 1 winner will be chosen between all social platforms (Facebook, Instagram, etc.). Only USA entries are valid. Good Luck!

Hatteras Outdoors: Durawood™

Recycling and environmentally conscious products are at the center of the hammock-making tradition for Hatteras Hammocks. Durawood™ is a high-density polyethylene (HDPE) product made from recycled plastic milk jugs. Heavier and more sturdy than natural wood, Durawood™ withstands the most extreme weather and can be conveniently left outdoors all year long. A non-absorbent synthetic lumber, Durawood™ makes the entire Hatteras Outdoors line virtually maintenance-free and nearly indestructible. And each piece of Durawood™ furniture comes with a Lifetime Warrantee to never rot, split, crack or attract insects.

Hatteras Outdoors: State-of-the-Art Construction

Hatteras Outdoors is setting a new gold standard for luxury outdoor living. In addition to cutting-edge materials like Durawood™, advanced construction gives the furniture an unprecedented level of overall stability. With a series of ingenious patent-pending techniques like K-Joint connections, Dowel Joint precision, and Mortise and Tenon Joints, Hatteras Hammocks produces furniture that is rock-solid — made to last a lifetime and beyond. In addition, each piece of furniture utilizes the highest quality marine-grade 316 stainless steel hardware, guaranteeing resistance to rust, corrosion and staining.

About The Hammock Source

It all began over 40 years ago with an eastern North Carolina salesman who had a wicked inventor's streak, a small stack of handmade hammocks and an old Toyota station wagon. The year was 1971. That's when Walter R. Perkins Jr., an avid amateur woodworker, founded Hatteras Hammocks® more or less by accident. Crafting a bunch of his own hammocks — really just to find out how to make the darn things — it wasn't long before Mr. Perkins was making hammocks for his friends and family. Soon after, he was selling hammocks out of the trunk of that old Toyota.

Now, The Hammock Source is the world's largest source for premium hammock products, sold at specialty and home-improvement stores across the U.S. and Canada, as well as through a variety of high-end catalogs and online retail sites. Learn more about The Hammock Source at TheHammockSource.com.

