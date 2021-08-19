HAUNTOWEEN LA: Spooktacular Fun For Kids & Families

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready for a boo-tiful Halloween experience? The entire holiday lives in one fun-filled place at HAUNTOWEEN LA , where families can stop in for a spell and let the ghoul times roll for as long as they like, footloose and car-free! HAUNTOWEEN LA is back and will be open nightly from October 1 through October 31, from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. PT, at 6100 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Woodland Hills, CA.

Hauntoween LA is a kid-friendly, non-scary thematic adventure featuring six massive, interactive environments. Tweet this Hauntoween 2021, a family-friendly thematic adventure, will be open nightly from October 1 - 31. Hauntoween LA, presented by Experiential Supply Co, nightly, October 1 - 31, 2021

"2021 is about getting back to the fun festivities that families deserve to enjoy, while still being safe," says Experiential Supply Founder & Chief Experience Officer Jasen Smith. "Don't think of it as just a walkthrough. Families can set their own pace and thoroughly explore our thematic interactive environments."

HAUNTOWEEN LA is a kid-friendly, non-scary thematic exploration adventure featuring six massive, interactive environments. And of course, there's lots of CANDY to take home.

Trick-or-Treating is back, and this year kids will be able to walk door-to-door for their treats in the Town of Hauntoween. Candy is included in the ticket price.

The Hauntoween Pumpkin Patch has more than 30,000 pumpkins on display and for purchase. With hay installations, detailed vignettes, and life-sized props flooding the environment, this is by no means your typical pumpkin patch. When families have found "the one," they can head over to the Pumpkin Carving Village to create their own jack-o-lanterns!

Attractions for 2021 include a playful Funny Bones Graveyard with enormous hay sculptures and hundreds of friendly skeletons for great photo ops. Also new is the maze-filled Scarecrow Gardens, in which traditional Halloween colors are enhanced by a neon and UV overlay, ready to ignite imaginations, young and old.

Experiential Supply is an award-winning company to which the Hollywood film industry turns when it comes to creating large-scale, immersive experiences for such big budget movies as IT: Chapter 2, Ready Player One, The LEGO Movie, Smallfoot, and more!

HAUNTOWEEN LA

DATES: Daily October 1 through October 31, 2021

TIMES: 5:00 p.m.- 11:00 p.m. Pacific Time

WHERE: 6100 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Woodland Hills, CA 91367

TICKETS: Starting at $30 per person. Children under 2 are free.

TO PURCHASE TICKETS: Join the waitlist at www.SoCalHauntoween.com for first exclusive access to tickets.

