HAUSER To Share Special Performance 'ALONE, TOGETHER - FROM KRKA WATERFALLS' Today At 2pm ET / 11am PT

"After completing the 'Alone, Together' performance at the Arena Pula it occurred to me that with such beautiful locations nearby there is a fantastic opportunity to play my favorite repertoire in these extraordinary settings. Not just one but a whole series of unique performances! It means so much to me to be able to connect with so many of you; even though I may be playing alone, we can still share that experience together. And the Krka waterfalls performance has a special significance for me as this one will go out on my birthday! Come and join me and help me celebrate – Alone, Together." – HAUSER