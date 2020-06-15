HAUSER To Share Special Performance 'ALONE, TOGETHER - FROM KRKA WATERFALLS' Today At 2pm ET / 11am PT
Jun 15, 2020, 12:39 ET
NEW YORK, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HAUSER today shares ALONE, TOGETHER – FROM KRKA WATERFALLS, a special performance event from Croatia's gorgeous Krka National Park. Performing solo among the park's world-famous waterfalls, the event will stream globally on HAUSER's official YouTube channel today (Monday, June 15th) at 2PM ET / 11AM PT. The concert arrives on the heels of HAUSER's "Alone, Together – from Arena Pula," a special performance event the cellist dedicated to frontline workers in which he performed solo at Croatia's iconic Arena Pula without a live audience – watch the concert here. The latest effort in HAUSER's continued goal to provide audiences everywhere a much-needed musical escape in these troubling times, the event will feature the acclaimed cellist performing his renditions of classic compositions, including numbers from his recent debut solo album Classic.
"After completing the 'Alone, Together' performance at the Arena Pula it occurred to me that with such beautiful locations nearby there is a fantastic opportunity to play my favorite repertoire in these extraordinary settings. Not just one but a whole series of unique performances! It means so much to me to be able to connect with so many of you; even though I may be playing alone, we can still share that experience together. And the Krka waterfalls performance has a special significance for me as this one will go out on my birthday! Come and join me and help me celebrate – Alone, Together." – HAUSER
